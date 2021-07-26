Tokyo Olympics: Sumit Nagal sent packing home by relentless Daniil Medvedev

India's sole hope for a medal in Men's singles category ended today as Sumit Nagal crashed out in the second round after a straight sets defeat to World No. 2, Danill Medvedev. Medvedev made light work of the task as he wrapped up the match in little over an hour to advance to the third round and book a date with Italy's Fabio Fognini.

With this India's journey in tennis came to an end here as the duo of Sania Mirza/Ankita Raina had earlier crashed out in the first round of the Women's Doubles category after suffering a shock loss to the Kichenok twins from Ukraine.

As expected from this match, the first set belonged to the World No.2 where he broke Nagal twice before taking the set 6-2. Nagal seemed irritated with the time warnings given by the chair umpire and that didn't help him as well. Medvedev played some really attacking forehands despite playing very deep from the baseline which was really exceptional.

The second set wasn't any different as the Indian got broken, again, this time thrice. Medvedev showed his class and why he's the current World No. 2. His forehands, backhands, and court coverage was far better than that of Sumit. Although, the Indian showed glimpses of spark, he couldn't put consistency in his armour and suffered a straight sets defeat at the hands of Daniil Medvedev.

#SumitNagal's campaign at the #OlympicGames comes to an end. #DaniilMedvedev beats Nagal 6-2, 6-1.



Absolutely nothing wrong in going down against one of the best in the world. We will see you again at #Paris2024! 🤗#Tennis | #Tokyo2020 | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ZPylPs2LZi — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 26, 2021

