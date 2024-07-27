Olympics 2024 Tennis LIVE: Bopanna-Balaji face French duo- Blog, updates, scores

After all the fanfare and excitement, the Olympics has finally kicked off.

India has a three-men tennis contingent at Paris, the doubles pairing of Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji, along with Sumit Nagal, who will take part in the men's singles event.

Rohan Bopanna is the current Australian Open winner and also finished as a semi-finalist at the 2024 French Open.

He chose Sriram Balaji as his doubles partner for the Paris Olympics and the two together will now face a stiff challenge in the first round, up against French duo Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Gael Monfils.

Initially, Fabien Reboul was paired with Roger, but he has withdrawn and is now replaced by Gael Monfils, making it even harder for the Indian duo.

The match will take place on court 12 and the start time will depend on preceding game in the same court.

