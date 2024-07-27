Bg

Hockey

Olympics 2024 Hockey LIVE: India takes on New Zealand- Blog, updates, scores

The Indian hockey team is set to face New Zealand in the opening match of Pool B at the Paris Olympics 2024. Follow live updates here.

India takes on New Zealand

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 27 July 2024 3:24 PM GMT

The Indian hockey team, well-prepared and acclimated, is set for a strong start in its opening match against New Zealand at the Paris Olympics. The match will take place at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium at 9:00 PM IST.

With a focus on improving from their Tokyo bronze, India aims to gain momentum with a win.

The team will also face Argentina, Ireland, Belgium, and Australia in Pool B.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

Live Updates

2024-07-27 14:30:21
HockeyHockey IndiaIndia at OlympicsOlympicsParis Olympics
