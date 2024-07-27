Hockey
Olympics 2024 Hockey LIVE: India takes on New Zealand- Blog, updates, scores
The Indian hockey team is set to face New Zealand in the opening match of Pool B at the Paris Olympics 2024. Follow live updates here.
The Indian hockey team, well-prepared and acclimated, is set for a strong start in its opening match against New Zealand at the Paris Olympics. The match will take place at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium at 9:00 PM IST.
With a focus on improving from their Tokyo bronze, India aims to gain momentum with a win.
The team will also face Argentina, Ireland, Belgium, and Australia in Pool B.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Live Updates
- 27 July 2024 3:09 PM GMT
Trivia!
July 24 2021: Indian men's hockey team started Tokyo Olympics with a thrilling 3-2 win over New Zealand, going on to win a historic BRONZE
July 27 2024: Indian men's hockey team start their #Paris2024 campaign against New Zealand AGAIN!
- 27 July 2024 3:05 PM GMT
Hello and welcome!
Welcome to the live blog of the game between Indian hockey team and New Zealand at the Paris Olympics 2024.