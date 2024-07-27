Olympics 2024 Badminton LIVE: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag in action - Scores, Updates, Blog

Badminton players, one of India's biggest medal hopes at the Olympics since Saina Nehwal won a bronze medal in London 2012, will open their campaign at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Saturday, July 27, evening at Paris' Porte de la Chapelle Arena.

In men's singles, Lakshya Sen, placed in Group L, will run into a tricky opponent in Kevin Cordon of Guatemala. Kevin is the semifinalist of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

World No. 3 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty - India's biggest medal hope in badminton this time around - will go up against France's last-minute entrants Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar in their opening Group C match. Satwik-Chirag won the French Open Super 750 for the second time earlier this year at the venue of the Paris 2024.

In the day's final match, the women's doubles pairing of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa will have their task cut out against World No. 8 Kong Hee Yong and Kim So Yeong during a Group C clash. Ashwini and Tanisha will look to pull off a surprise.

Catch live updates: