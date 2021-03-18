India's second-highest-ranked female table tennis player Sutirtha Mukherjee qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, after her 4-2 (7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 4-11, 11-5, 11-4) win against her Indian compatriot top-ranked Manika Batra in the Asian Olympic Qualification tournament being held at Doha.

In the women's singles event, world No. 62 Manika Batra and world No. 95 Sutirtha Mukherjee were drawn together AOQT. And since Manika and Sutirtha were the only entrants in the South Asia group, one was assured of winning the qualification for Tokyo Olympics. This is going to be Sutirtha's first Olympic appearance.

Despite her defeat against Sutirtha, the Khel-Ratna Awardee Manika Batra will still have a good chance of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics because of her ranking.

Earlier in the day, Sharath Kamal, India's highest-ranked table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, after his 4-0 (11-4, 11-1, 11-5, 11-4) straight-games win against Pakistan's Rameez Muhammad

