Table Tennis Olympic Qualification Live Updates: Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal, and G Sathiyan look to qualify for Tokyo
All the Live Updates from the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament in Doha that gives chances to Indian table tennis players to qualify for the Olympics.
The Asian Olympic Qualification tournament is underway in Doha. All four paddlers - Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra, Suthirtha Mukherjee have a chance of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics today.
Indian paddlers have to compete only with other South Asian countries for a quota. In women's singles, only 2 entries have been received from South Asia, from Manika and Sutirtha. Thus, India is already assured of one quota as it will go to one of these 2 ladies
Even on the men's side, there are only 3 entries from South Asia – Sharath, Sathiyan and Muhammad Rameez from Pakistan. They are scheduled to play a single round-robin with the winner advancing to Tokyo.
- 18 March 2021 8:03 AM GMT
Sathiyan beats Sharath, one step away from Tokyo Olympics.
FINAL SCORE: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Sharath Kamal — 11-9, 15-13, 5-11, 7-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-8.
It was looking as if Sharath will go on to win this game but Sathiyan turned things around to take the last two games and win 4-3.
He wins this crucial encounter when it mattered the most. If Sathiyan wins against Rameez Muhammad in the third round, he is going to Tokyo Olympics. However, however if he loses Sharath will still have a chance if he wins the second round against Rameez.
The winner of this group will qualify today for the Olympics. and the runner-up will be on the reserves list. In that case, the second-best player has to wait for the ITTF Olympic Qualification Ranking lists which will be out in April.
We will back at 5 PM IST with live coverage when Sharath Kamal will play against Rameez Muhammad.
- 18 March 2021 7:52 AM GMT
3-3 now! Over to the last game.
Sathiyan wins the sixth game 11-9 to make it three-all.
The match is down to the wire. Whoever wins the last game will have one foot to board the flight in July.
SCORE: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Sharath Kamal — 11-9, 15-13, 5-11, 7-11, 10-12, 11-9
- 18 March 2021 7:42 AM GMT
Sharath Kamal wins three games in a row to make it 3-2
Sharath Kamal comes back from two games down to make it 3-2.
SCORE: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Sharath Kamal — 11-9, 15-13, 5-11, 7-11, 10-12
- 18 March 2021 7:32 AM GMT
Sharath wins the fourth game as well
It's 2-2 now. Sharath Kamal wins the fourth game 11-7.
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Sharath Kamal — 11-9, 15-13, 5-11, 7-11.
Three games to go.
- 18 March 2021 7:27 AM GMT
How does the qualification process look like?
The Asian Olympic Qualification Table Tennis Tournament carries Tokyo 2020 berths in the singles and mixed doubles events. In both men’s and women’s singles event, there will be six qualification spots, respectively.
The players in the draw will be based on a regional basis - Southeast Asia, Central Asia, South Asia, and East Asia. The group encounter will happen in a round-robin format from where the winner from each group will qualify for Tokyo Olympics. The runner-up in each group will be on the reserves list. Once the five group winners are announced, the sixth spot will be given to the highest-ranked player in the reserves list, to be decided according to the ITTF Olympic Qualification Ranking Lists in April.
In the mixed doubles, there is only one Tokyo spot up for grabs, which will be decided by the winner of a knockout tournament, with the runners-up being the reserve pair.
- 18 March 2021 7:24 AM GMT
Sharath Kamal takes the third game
Sharath Kamal claws back to the game with a 11-5 win in the third game.
2-1 so far. Sathiyan to serve fourth game.
- 18 March 2021 7:09 AM GMT
Sharath Kamal vs G Sathiyan — Match 1
World No. 32 Sharath Kamal and world No. 37 Sathiyan Gnanansekaran are up against each other in the first match of the South Asia Men's Singles group.
There are only 3 entries from South Asia – the other one being Muhammad Rameez from Pakistan (WR 695). All three are scheduled to play a single round-robin with the winner advancing to Tokyo.