The Asian Olympic Qualification tournament is underway in Doha. All four paddlers - Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Manika Batra, Suthirtha Mukherjee have a chance of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics today.

Indian paddlers have to compete only with other South Asian countries for a quota. In women's singles, only 2 entries have been received from South Asia, from Manika and Sutirtha. Thus, India is already assured of one quota as it will go to one of these 2 ladies

Even on the men's side, there are only 3 entries from South Asia – Sharath, Sathiyan and Muhammad Rameez from Pakistan. They are scheduled to play a single round-robin with the winner advancing to Tokyo.

Follow the Live Blog here: