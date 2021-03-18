Table Tennis: Achanta Sharath Kamal qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

India's highest ranked table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, after his 4-0 (11-4, 11-1, 11-5, 11-4) straight-games win against Pakistan's Rameez Muhammad in the Asian Olympic Qualification tournament being held at Doha, earlier today.

"Very happy to have qualified for my 4 th Olympic Games, in men's singles. Focused now on the mixed doubles qualification which is still underway here in Doha," Sharath tweeted after his qualification.

Even though Sharath lost a hard-fought first match 3-4 against fellow Indian Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, his win against the Pakistani Rameez has made sure that he has a safe passage to Tokyo due to his higher World Ranking.



This would be the fourth straight Olympic appearance for Sharath who has been competing at the quadrennial event since the 2004 Athens Games.

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, on the other hand, will qualify for Tokyo if he beats Rameez Muhammad in his upcoming match on the basis of topping the South Asian pool at the Asian Olympic Qualification.

Sathiyan will take on Rameez tonight at around 10 pm IST. You can follow our live blog here.