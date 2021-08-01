Tokyo Olympics: Top 10 Swimming photos you must see

With the swimming events at Tokyo Olympics coming to a conclusion, it's only fair to look back at the most defining events that took place in the Pools of the Olympics Aquatic Centre: From Australian women going toe-to-toe with their US counterparts to 14-year old Summer McIntosh impressing everyone in her debut Olympics. From Kristof Milak beating the legendary Michael Phelps' world record to Adam Peaty being, well, Adam Peaty. From Caeleb Dressel's glories to the triumphant Chinese Relay team.

They say a picture tells a thousand stories, so we'll let the best pictures from the swimming events at the Tokyo Olympics do the talking;

1. Tatjana Schoenmaker's disbelief and the Olympic Spirit encapsulated

South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker was in disbelief after breaking the Women's 200m Breaststroke world record [Source: Getty Images]





Schoenmaker's rivals and competitors rushing to her in joy, thus, capturing the Olympic spirit in its full glory [Source: Hwee Young/EPA via Shutterstock ]



2. Kristof Milak, take a bow!

19-year-old Hungarian swimmer Kristof Milak soaks in the moment after breaking Michael Phelps' 200m Butterfly World Record [Source: Getty Images]

3. Kaylee McKeown's star keeps rising

In August 2020, Kaylee McKeown lost her father to brain cancer. Almost a year later, she made him proud by winning three Olympic golds, a bronze medal, and smashing a world record [Source: Mark Brake/Getty Images]

4. Caeleb Dressel on top of the world

US swimming star Caeleb Dressel has won as many gold medals in Tokyo as there are rings in the Olympics logo [Source: Los Angeles Times]





Source: AP

5. Titmus vs Ledecky - a battle for the ages



The battles between Ariarne Titmus and Katie Ledecky was one of the highlights of the swimming events in Tokyo [Source: LA Times]





Source: Getty Images





Ariarne Titmus dethrones Katie Ledecky in the shorter Freestyle events at the Tokyo Olympics [Source: David J. Phillip/AP ]



6. No, it's not a dream, Ahmed. You really did it!



18-year-old Tunisian Ahmed Hafnaoui was the slowest in the semi-finals of Men's 400 Free. In the final, he shocked the world by winning the fifth gold medal in Tunisian history [Source: Esquire Middle East]

7. Long distances? Call Ledecky maybe

Nobody could even come close to US star Katie Ledecky in terms of endurance in the pool at Tokyo 2020 [Source: AP]





Ledecky now has the most gold medals for any female swimmer in Olympics history [Source: NY Times]

8. This is Adam Peaty's world, we're just living in it





Men's breaststroke and Adam Peaty are a match made in heaven, nobody even comes close. [Source: Getty Images]





AFP via Getty Images





Source: Jeremy Selwin

9. What were you doing when you were 14?

At the age of 14, Canadian Summer McIntosh was busy setting National Records at the Tokyo Olympics [Source: Morry Gash]

10. A world record shattered, an upset caused

The Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay was historic and all three podium finishers broke the former World Record. China caused a major upset by beating USA. Australia settled for bronze [Source: AP]

Bonus: Masks from the future

The US swimming team wore 'dystopian' masks which drew comparisons with Bane and Hannibal Lecter [Source: AFP]





Source: Clive Rose/Getty Images



