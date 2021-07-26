Tokyo Olympics: Adam Peaty storms to 100m breaststroke gold

Adam Peaty continues his reign by winning the men's 100m breaststroke final in 57.37s.

The defending champion put on another masterclass, winning his second consecutive Olympic gold in the event. This adds to the three World Championship golds he won in 2015, 2017 and 2019. He was the overwhelming favourite to retain and led from the start to finish in a dominant performance.









Netherland's Arno Kamminga, who was expected to be the main contender to Peaty's throne, came in second with 58.00. Italy's NicoloMartinenghi rounded off the podium by clocking 58.33 and taking home the bronze.









