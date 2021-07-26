Tokyo Olympics so far has been the stage for the young guns who are making all the headlines at the Games. From a 13-year-old skateboarder, Momiji Nishiya, to an 18-year-old swimmer, Ahmed Hafanoui there have been some astonishing performances from the teenagers.



However, one cannot simply overlook the 14-year-old swimmer Summer McIntosh, who narrowly missed out on a medal in the women's 400m Freestyle event. But the Canadian did manage to set a new national record with a timing of 4:02.42 bettering the previous record which was set by herself a night before at 4:02.72.

What a debut for 14-year old Summer McIntosh! 👏



She sets a Canadian record by finishing 4th in the 400-m freestyle with a time of 4:02.42. 🇨🇦#TeamCanada | #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/dMCSJ4XWGe — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 26, 2021

Summer McIntosh was also impressive at the Olympic trials in 2021, where she set a time of 1:56.19 in the women's 200m Freestyle event and broke her own Canadian age group record for 13-14-year-olds.

Here's a look, as we deep dive a bit more and understand why Summer McIntosh is so worth the hype.



Mixing it with the big guns It was always going to be a big ask for Summer McIntosh to win a medal in the 400m Freestyle event as she was up against the likes of Ariarne Titmus and Katie Ledecky. The duo was in a league of their own, with Titmus setting a time of 3:56.39 to win the gold and Ledecky following her with a 3:57.36 to win the silver medal.

Summer McIntosh at Tokyo Olympics (Source: Getty Images)

However, McIntosh who finished fourth was not so far behind the bronze medallist Li Chin from China who had a time of 4:01.08. McIntosh can keep her head high looking at the personal improvement she's made in the 400m Freestyle event at the Tokyo Olympics.



All is not over yet Summer McIntosh still has two more events, 200m Freestyle, and 800m Freestyle, where she can fight for a medal. In the 200m Butterfly event, the Canadian set a time of 1:56.11 and finished second in heat 4 as she progressed to the semi-final stage. Her timing was fifth fastest overall in the heats.

Summer McIntosh advanced to the 200-m freestyle semifinal. #Swimming #Tokyo2020

-

Summer McIntosh se qualifie pour les demi-finales du 200 m libre. #Natation pic.twitter.com/sSmn6K0LBv — Swimming Canada / Natation Canada (@SwimmingCanada) July 26, 2021