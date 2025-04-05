Squash: Abhay Singh exits in Manchester Open quarter-finals

India's Abhay Singh bowed out of the 2025 Manchester Open with a 0-3 loss to fourth seed Declan James in the men's singles quarter-finals on Friday.

Singh, who recently broke into the top 50 world rankings for the first time in his career, never seemed to have got into his rhythm.

He lost the first game 4-11 before putting up a better fight in the second. It, however, was not enough as he lost it 9-11 after a close battle.

Singh was then blown away in the third game by a higher ranked James as he surrendered it 2-11 to concede the match in 35 minutes.

Singh had earlier beaten the fifth seed Nathan Lake 3-1 in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

The Indian had started his campaign in the tournament with a 3-1 win over Daniel Poleschuk.

The 2025 Manchester Open is a PSA World Tour Bronze level event with a prize pool of $66k.