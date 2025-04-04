Squash: Abhay Singh reaches Manchester Open quarter-finals

India's Abhay Singh stormed into the quarter-finals of the 2025 Manchester Open with a hard-fought win over fifth seed Nathan Lake on Thursday.

Singh, who had recently broke into top-50 PSA rankings for the first time in his career, was too hot to handle for the higher ranked Lake.

The Indian raced to win the opening game 11-4 to assert his dominance early on. Lake, however, fought back to win the second by an even bigger margin of 11-2.

Despite the shift in momentum, Singh managed to stay level headed. He was made to work hard in the next two games but won it 11-7, 11-8 respectively to complete a 3-1 win in 47 minutes.

Singh will next take on the fourth seeded Declan James in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Earlier in the competition, Singh had beaten Israel's Daniel Poleshchuk 3-1 after losing the first game in the opening round of the PSA $66k bronze level event.