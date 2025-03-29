Saurav Ghosal's return adds pressure: Abhay Singh

Abhay Singh walked off the court after a grueling India Open final, having pushed Egypt’s Kareem El Torkey to the limit before falling just short.

It was a night of high-quality squash, where Abhay fought back from two games down but couldn’t close out the fourth.

Despite the loss, the runner-up finish adds to his growing stature on the PSA Tour.

Speaking after the match in an exclusive interview to The Bridge, Abhay reflected on his performance, the return of Saurav Ghosal, his Olympic aspirations, and the financial realities of being an Indian squash player.

Ghosal's return, added pressure

The biggest talking point in Indian squash right now is the return of 38-year-old Saurav Ghosal, who recently won the Octane Sydney Classic in his comeback event.

The former world No.10 retired last year, but is now aiming for Los Angeles 2028, where squash will make its Olympic debut.

For Abhay, Ghosal’s return is both inspiring and challenging.

"It’s just added pressure with someone coming back out of retirement. You see Joshna (Chinappa) and how she performed this week. Saurav is capable of performing like that as well. The generational shift has to happen at some point, and hopefully, it happens soon," he said.

Ghosal’s return means the younger generation must prove they can step up against a player who has dominated Indian squash for decades.

Abhay, already an Asian Games gold medalist, now has an even tougher road to establishing himself as the country’s top player.

An Olympic dream

Abhay has been steadily making his mark in Indian squash, but he points to his Commonwealth Games selection as a defining moment.

"Getting selected for the Commonwealth Games was a big moment for me. A lot of credit goes to my team, who helped me get there. And so, here I am today."

With squash now in the 2028 Olympics, Abhay is shifting his focus toward securing qualification.

"I would obviously love to qualify for the Olympics. A lot of work is going in, and I’m happy with my new team. We’re showing positive results, so hopefully, we’ll be there in 2028."

His recent India Open final appearance is another step in that direction.

Climbing the PSA rankings will be crucial for making a strong Olympic bid, and Abhay is aware of the work ahead.

Growing in doubles

While his singles career is gaining momentum, Abhay also has high hopes for his doubles partnership with Anahat Singh.

Abhay has formed a strong doubles partnership with Anahat Singh, India’s No. 1 women’s squash player.

The 17-year-old is in top form, having just clinched the JSW Indian Open women’s singles title with a dominant 3-0 win over Helen Tang.

"She’s a very sweet girl. Listens to me—only on court, not off it," he joked.

"We get along well. We’re playing national doubles together and soon will play Asian doubles as well. Hopefully, we’ll be Asian champions."

Anahat has been in sensational form, winning six consecutive titles, including this recent triumph at Bombay Gymkhana. The two will be key players for India in the upcoming international team events.

'Need sponsors'

Despite squash’s growing visibility in India, financial support for players remains a major issue.

"We need private sponsors and more money that isn’t just from a reimbursement perspective. We have very good foundations supporting us, but players need to take money home as well. Anyone who saw how beautiful the sport was this week will see its potential. A spectacle like this only makes the situation better."

His remarks reflect the wider struggles of Indian athletes in non-cricket sports, where funding gaps can impact training, travel, and long-term career stability.

After a strong showing at the India Open, Abhay is looking to build on his form. Currently ranked 49th in the world, he is targeting more PSA titles and Olympic qualification.

When asked about his current training and areas of improvement, he kept it short and mysterious.

"Secret," he said with a grin.

With a growing rivalry against top international players, competition from veterans like Saurav Ghosal, and a drive to make the Olympic cut, Abhay Singh is at a pivotal moment in his career.

As Indian squash undergoes a generational shift, the question is no longer whether he belongs at the top—it’s how high he can climb.