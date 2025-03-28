Brilliant Anahat Singh Clinches JSW Indian Open Title

India’s women’s number one Anahat Singh showed exactly why she is at the top of the pile, as she dispatched the challenge from Helen Tang to clinch the JSW Indian Open title in grand style, at the lawns of the Bombay Gymkhana, on Friday evening.

Supported by JSW, this was the 17-year-old Anahat’s sixth title on the bounce.

#News | Anahat Singh wins India Open🏆



The 17-year-old blanks Hong Kong's Helen Tang 3-0 in the women's singles final🔥



pic.twitter.com/nmyEzUwKVW — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 28, 2025

Anahat in fine form

In the women’s singles final, India’s teenage sensation Anahat Singh was in fine form against Helen Tang.

The India No 1 had Helen fighting hard in the other corner during the first set, but Anahat did enough to clinch a 1-0 lead. After that, the third seed Anahat began to dominate the Hong Kong international, and rattled off the next couple of sets in 13 minutes.

Anahat, who did not let her opponent settle down at all during the course of the summit clash, eventually won the final in 24 minutes, with a scoreline of 3-0 (11-9, 11-5, 11-8).

The win gives Anahat 300 ranking points, and it is her 11th career title.

Abhay Singh comes up short

In the men’s singles final, Abhay Singh had his task cut out against the Egyptian Kareem El Torkey.

The two players kicked off the evening with some top-notch squash in the first set. Kareem clinched a tight first set after which he rattled off the next with relative ease.

After the breather, a determined Abhay bounced back to clinch the third set.

The fourth set saw Kareem surge ahead to start with before, Abhay dug deep and almost won the set. However, Kareem showed nerves of steel, and edged out the Indian, to clinch the title. Kareem’s win also gives him 500 ranking points.

Final scores

[3] Anahat Singh (IND) bt. Helen Tang (HKG) 3-0: 11-9, 11-5, 11-8 (24m)

Kareem El Torkey (EGY) bt. [6] Abhay Singh (IND) 3-1: 12-10, 11-4, 7-11, 12-10 (84m)

The JSW Indian Open is India's first ever PSA Squash Copper tournament, and the Quarter-finals, Semi-finals and Finals were played in an outdoor glass court, which gave the fans a very unique viewing experience.