Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of Shooting from Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics.

After a fantastic show at the Women's 25m Pistol Precision stage yesterday, Manu Bhaker will try to carry forward her momentum and qualify for the final today. Rahi Sarnobat, on the other hand, will try to make a comeback during the Rapid stage and qualify for the final.

The Rapid Stage qualification is expected to begin at 5:30 am IST.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!