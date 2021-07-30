Shooting
Tokyo Olympics: Shooting LIVE Day 7, July 29 - Can Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat reach final? Updates, Scores, Result, Blog
Manu Bhaker and Rahi Sarnobat will eye to win a medal in Women's 25m Pistol. Follow us for all the LIVE updates.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of Shooting from Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics.
After a fantastic show at the Women's 25m Pistol Precision stage yesterday, Manu Bhaker will try to carry forward her momentum and qualify for the final today. Rahi Sarnobat, on the other hand, will try to make a comeback during the Rapid stage and qualify for the final.
The Rapid Stage qualification is expected to begin at 5:30 am IST.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 30 July 2021 1:07 AM GMT
Manu Bhaker up next
The third relay of the Women's 25m Pistol Rapid stage is expected to start in around 20 minutes from now. The teenage sensation from India, Manu Bhaker, will be in action for the first time today.
Can she replicate her performance from yesterday and qualify for the final? Stay tuned to find out.
- 30 July 2021 1:05 AM GMT
Manu Bhaker falls to 7th
The second relay of Women's 25m Pistol Rapid Stage comes to a close, and Rahi Sarnobat maintains her 32nd spot in the standings. Manu Bhaker, on the other hand, has fallen down to 7th even without shooting in the day so far.
- 30 July 2021 12:48 AM GMT
The second relay is underway
The second relay of 10 shooters have started their rapid stage!
- 30 July 2021 12:35 AM GMT
The second relay is yet to start
The second relay of 10 shooters are yet to start their rapid stage shooting at the Asaka Shooting Range.
- 30 July 2021 12:23 AM GMT
FYI
In case you did not know it, the 25m Women's Pistol qualification is being held in 4 relays. While Rahi just shot in the first relay or first group of 10 shooters, Manu Bhaker is slated to shoot in the relay number 3.
- 30 July 2021 12:20 AM GMT
END of the campaign for RAHI SARNOBAT
That should pretty much be the end of the campaign at the Tokyo Olympics for Rahi Sarnobat. The 30-year-old had a disappointing outing and finishes with a below-par 573 out of 600.
Rahi was certainly not at her best shooting an 8 (1st series), 6 (2nd series), and a 7 (3rd series) in Rapid today. Just plain disappointing for someone of her calibre.
She is currently at the 32nd position, but there are three more relays remaining to get an official confirmation on the final standings.
- 30 July 2021 12:13 AM GMT
Unrealistic for Rahi now
It is highly unrealistic to even think of Rahi Sarnobat qualifying for the final from here on. She had to be at her best today to stand any chance of making it, which she certainly has not been in.
- 30 July 2021 12:12 AM GMT
A modest 94 for Rahi
Rahi Sarnobat shoots a modest 94 in her second series of ten shots, and has moved down to 32nd in the standings.
- 30 July 2021 12:08 AM GMT
Rahi shoots a 6!
The Indian ace is certainly in her elements today as she shoots a highly disappointing 6 in the fourth shot of her second series.
- 30 July 2021 12:06 AM GMT
96 for Rahi in her first series
Rahi recovers well from the start and finishes with a total of 96 in her first series of the day. This has helped her reclaim the 25th spot.