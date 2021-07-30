Tokyo Olympics Day 7, 30th July Athletics LIVE : Dutee Chand, Avinash Sable and MP Jabir in action - Updates, results, commentary, blog

The athletics events are finally here. Welcome to the first day of athletics at the Tokyo Olympics.

There are multiple heats across events in the morning and evening sessions, Further, 3 Indians are competing in the morning session today.

1. Dutee Chand - Women's 100m Heats

2. Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m Steeplechase

3. MP Jabir - Men's 400m Hurdles

Stay tuned as we cover all the latest action with lightning quick updates.