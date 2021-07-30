Athletics
Tokyo Olympics Day 7, 30th July Athletics LIVE : Dutee Chand, Avinash Sable and MP Jabir in action - Updates, results, commentary, blog
Follow all the latest news and updates as Indians compete in women's 100m, men's 3000m steeplechase and 400m hurdles
The athletics events are finally here. Welcome to the first day of athletics at the Tokyo Olympics.
There are multiple heats across events in the morning and evening sessions, Further, 3 Indians are competing in the morning session today.
1. Dutee Chand - Women's 100m Heats
2. Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m Steeplechase
3. MP Jabir - Men's 400m Hurdles
Stay tuned as we cover all the latest action with lightning quick updates.
Live Updates
- 30 July 2021 1:17 AM GMT
Men's 3000m Steeplechase - Heat 3
End of heat 3
Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco finishes first, followed by Topi Raitanen from Finland in second and France's Alexis Phelut in third. The three athletes advance to the final.
All that promise shown by the Ethiopian Tadese Takele faded away in the final 1000m.
- 30 July 2021 1:12 AM GMT
Men's 3000m Steeplechase - Heat 3
Ethiopia's Tadese Takele leading after the first 1000m.
This is a good group of Ethiopian athletes and would be looking to make a mark in an event that has been dominated by the Kenyans over the years.
- 30 July 2021 1:08 AM GMT
Men's 3000m Steeplechase - Heat 3
We're all set for the third and final heat of the men's 3000m Steeplechase.
We will find out all the finalists after this round.
- 30 July 2021 1:05 AM GMT
Men's 3000m Steeplechase - Heat 2
Here's the top three of the second heat:
1. Abraham Kibiwot (Kenya)
2. Getnet Wale (Ethiopia)
3. Ahmed Abdlewahed (Italy)
All three athletes advance to the final.
- 30 July 2021 1:01 AM GMT
Men's 3000m Steeplechase - Heat 2
Take a bow Avinash Sable!!
The heat ends and while Avinash Sable finishes seventh, he does manage to set a new national record of 8:18.12 which is a massive improvement on the previous timing of 8:21.37 also set by Sable.
- 30 July 2021 12:57 AM GMT
Men's 3000m Steeplechase - Heat 2
Well, well, well.
Eritrea's, Yemane Haileselassise has just set off and is currently leading the race after the 2000m mark. He's closely followed by Abraham Kibiwot in second.
Avinash Sable is currently running seventh as we head to the final 1000m.
- 30 July 2021 12:53 AM GMT
Men's 3000m Steeplechase - Heat 2
At the first 1000m mark, Avinash Sable has made a good start and is currently in 6th place.
Zak Seddon, Getnet Wale, and Abraham Kibiwot make up the top 3.
- 30 July 2021 12:50 AM GMT
Men's 3000m Steeplechase - Heat 2
Here's the moment we've been waiting for, Avinash Sable in action.
The athletes take their mark for the start of the race and we will be closely watching on Ethiopia's Getnet Wale and Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot who are touted to be medal favourites.
The race begins.
- 30 July 2021 12:46 AM GMT
Men's 3000m Steeplechase - Heat 1
Girma comes first
Lamecha Girma maintained the lead throughout and looked like he had more in the tank even after the end of the race. Japan's Ryuji Miura edged Kenya's Benjamin Kigen in the final lap to finish second, as the Japanese set a new national record with a time of 8:09.92.
All three athletes advance to the final!!
- 30 July 2021 12:38 AM GMT
Men's 3000m Steeplechase - Heat 1
5 Laps to go
Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia is leading the race after the first 2000m followed by Kenya's Benjamin Kigen. We started with fifteen but we've already had two athletes pulling out during the race.