Boxing

Tokyo Olympics: Boxing LIVE Day 7, 30 July - Simranjit and Lovlina in action - Updates, Scores, Results, Blog

India can win its first medal today if Lovlina progresses to the semi finals while Simranjit will be boxing for the first time

Tokyo Olympics: Boxing LIVE Day 7, 30 July - Simranjit and Lovlina in action - Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Lovlina and Simranjit flank MC Mary Kom

By

C.C. Chengappa

Updated: 2021-07-30T08:59:06+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of Boxing from Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics.


Two Indian boxers will be aiming to move on to the next round today.

Women's Lightweight Round of 16- Simranjit Bhaatt (India) vs S. Seesondee (Thailand). Timing- 8:18am IST

Women's welterweight Quarter-finals - L. Borgohain(India) vs.N.C. Chen (Chinese Taipei). Timing- 8:48am IST

Live Updates

