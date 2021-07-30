Boxing
Tokyo Olympics: Boxing LIVE Day 7, 30 July - Simranjit and Lovlina in action - Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
India can win its first medal today if Lovlina progresses to the semi finals while Simranjit will be boxing for the first time
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of Boxing from Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics.
Two Indian boxers will be aiming to move on to the next round today.
Women's Lightweight Round of 16- Simranjit Bhaatt (India) vs S. Seesondee (Thailand). Timing- 8:18am IST
Women's welterweight Quarter-finals - L. Borgohain(India) vs.N.C. Chen (Chinese Taipei). Timing- 8:48am IST
Live Updates
- 30 July 2021 3:29 AM GMT
Round 2
She needs to win this. Chen comes out with a better momentum from the previous round and both the boxers seem to be getting entangled quite often. Lovllina is trying her best to evade Chen and use her reach to keep her away.
- 30 July 2021 3:26 AM GMT
last 30 seconds
Lovlina has a good height advantage which helps in her reach. However, Chen is also quite agile and this round will be a tough one to decide.
- 30 July 2021 3:24 AM GMT
Here we go! Round 1
Lovlina begins on the front foot and seems to be quite confident about her initial few combos. She has kept her guard up while her opponent seems to have dropped it maybe in a bid to have more evasion flexibility.
- 30 July 2021 3:16 AM GMT
4 minutes to go!
Will we see India win its second medal of the Olympics? A quick reminder that if Lovlina wins today she will be guaranteed a bronze medal.
- 30 July 2021 3:04 AM GMT
Well fought!
Well fought for a first timer. Simranjit gave her best despite the superiority of her opponent and was effective at times during the initial 2 rounds. She will look to build on this in the years to come and definitely has it in her to compete at the Olympics with the best.
- 30 July 2021 3:01 AM GMT
1 Minute to go
Can Simranjit pull off the unexpected? It seems as though the game is already lost as Seesondee is still as agile and quick as ever. She is still landing punches successfully and might have won this comfortably.