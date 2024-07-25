Indian rower Balraj Panwar at Olympic Games Paris 2024: Schedule, History

Rowing is one of the oldest and most exciting water sports. It has been part of the Olympics since its debut in the 1900 Paris Olympics.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will also have a rowing program in its roster, having a total of 14 medals events scheduled from the 27th of July to August 3.

The United States of America has been the most successful country in this sport but they are very closely followed by Great Britain's side. The British have topped three of the last four medal tallys of rowing at the Olympics.

However, the previous edition of the Tokyo Olympics, was a big failure for them as they couldn't win a single gold medal. Hence, the New Zealand team topped the medal table.

Indian Rowing at Paris Olympics:

India has won only one quota for the Paris Olympics i.e. in men's singles sculls discipline. Balraj Panwar will be the only participant from India at these Olympics. This will also be his debut appearance at the Olympics.

Balraj won the quota spot after winning a bronze medal at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers earlier this year. He also had an amazing outing at the Asian Games last year but narrowly missed out on the bronze medal by finishing in fourth position.

He is not a medal contender at the Paris Olympics but will surely try to produce the best-ever Indian performance in this event, aiming to qualify for the final B (top 12) with a personal best timing.

Schedule

27 July

12:30 PM IST - Men’s Single Sculls Heats

28 July

1:00 Pm IST - Men’s Single Sculls Repechage -

29 July

1:00 PM IST - Men’s Single Sculls Semifinals E/F

30 July

1:00 PM IST - Men’s Single Sculls Quarterfinals

31 July

1:20 PM IST - Men’s Single Sculls Semifinals C/D

1 August

1:20 PM IST - Men’s Single Sculls Semifinals A/B

2 August

1:00 PM IST - Men’s Single Sculls Finals

History of Indian rowers at the Olympics:

India has never won any medal in rowing at the Olympics but had at least one representation in the last six editions of this quadrennial event, starting way back in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Men's coxless pair of Kasam Singh and Inderpal Singh was the first Indian rowers to compete at the Olympics. However, they made an early exit in the tournament but started the streak of participation from India in rowing.

Indian rowers has seen an immense improvement over the years with the first eye-catching performance from Dattu Baban Bhokanal at the Rio Olympics, where he finished in 13th position.

The pairing of Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh bettered this performance at the Tokyo Olympics by finishing in 11th position at the men's lightweight double sculls event. They later also won the Asian Games silver medal in 2023.

All you need to know about the Indian athletes at the Paris Olympics 2024:

