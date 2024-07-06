Paris 2024 Olympics: Complete schedule for all Indian athletes

The 2024 Olympic Games will be officially inaugurated on the 26th of this month in Paris. For the first time in the history of the Olympic Summer Games, the Opening Ceremony will not take place in a stadium, set to be held in the city along the river Seine.

But the games are scheduled to start on the 24th with the Rugby 7s and Football group stages. However, India’s Olympic campaign will begin on the 25th with the individual archery rounds.

The medal events will begin on Saturday, July 27th with the 10m air rifle matches where Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babut, Elavenil Valarivan, and Ramita will fight for the medals. The last action India could potentially be involved in would be the women's 76kg medal matches with Reetika Hooda aiming for the medal.



Following are the day-wise highlights for the Indian athletes to watch out for at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

2024 Olympic Games Complete Schedule

25th July, Thursday



Archery - Women's Individual Ranking Round (1 pm) and Men's Individual Ranking Round

26th July, Friday

------Opening Ceremony------



27th July, Saturday

Hockey- India v New Zealand

Badminton - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage

Boxing- Prelims Round of 32

Rowing- Men’s Single Sculls Heats

Shooting- 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification, 10m Air Rifle medal matches, 10m Air Pistol qualification, 10m Air Pistol qualification

Table Tennis - Men’s & Women’s Singles Prelims, Round of 64

Tennis - 1st round matches - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles

28th July, Sunday

Archery- Women’s Team Round of 16 to Finals

Rowing - Men’s Single Sculls Repechage round

Shooting - 10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification, 10m Air Pistol Men’s Final, 10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification, 10m Air Pistol Women’s Final

Swimming- Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats, Men’s 100m Backstroke SF, Women’s 200m Freestyle Heats, Women’s 200m Freestyle SF

29th July, Monday

Archery- Men’s Team Round of 16 to Finals

Hockey - India v Argentina (4:15 pm)

Rowing - Men’s Single Sculls SF E/F

Shooting- Trap Men’s Qualification, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification, 10m Air Rifle Women’s Final, 10m Air Rifle Men’s Final

Swimming- Men’s 100m Backstroke Final, Women’s 200m Freestyle Final

Table Tennis - Men’s & Women’s Singles- Round of 64 & Round of 32

Tennis- 2nd round matches

30th July, Tuesday

Archery- Women’s Individual Round of 64 and Round of 32, Men’s Individual Round of 64 and Round of 32

Equestrian- Dressage Individual Day 1

Hockey- India v Ireland – 4:45 pm

Rowing- Men’s Single Sculls Quarter Finals

Shooting- Trap Women’s Qualification – Day 1, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team medal matches, Trap Men’s Final

Tennis- Round 3 Matches

31st July, Wednesday

Boxing- Quarter Finals

Equestrian- Dressage Individual Day 2

Rowing- Men’s Single Sculls Semi-Finals

Shooting- 50m Rifle 3 Pos. Men’s Qualification, Trap Women’s Final

Table Tennis- Round of 16

Tennis- Men’s Doubles Semi-Finals

1st August, Thursday

Athletics - Men’s 20km Race Walk, Women’s 20km Race Walk (11 AM onwards )

Badminton- Men’s & Women’s Doubles QF, Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 16

Hockey- India v Belgium – 1:30 pm

Golf - Men’s Round 1

Judo- Women’s 78+ kg Round of 32 to Finals

Rowing- Men’s Single Sculls SF A/B

Sailing - Men’s & Women’s Dinghy Race 1-10

Shooting- 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Final, 50m Rifle 3 Pos. Women’s Qualification

Table Tennis- Men’s & Women’s Singles QF

Tennis- Men’s Singles QF

2nd August, Friday

Archery- Mixed Team Round of 16 to Finals

Athletics - Men’s Shot Put Qualification

Badminton- Women’s Doubles SF, Men’s Doubles SF, Men’s Singles QF

Hockey- India v Australia – 4:45 pm

Golf- Men’s Round 2

Rowing- Men’s Single Sculls Finals

Shooting- Skeet Men’s Qualification – Day 1, 25m Pistol Women’s Qualifiers, 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Final

Table Tennis- Men’s & Women’s Singles SF

Tennis- Men’s Singles SF, Men’s Doubles medal matches

3rd August, Saturday

Archery- Women’s Individual Round of 16 to Finals

Athletics- Men’s Shot Put Final

Badminton- Women’s Singles QF, Women’s Doubles Medal matches

Boxing- Quarter Finals, Women's 60kg - Semifinal

Golf- Men’s Round 3

Shooting- Skeet Men’s Qualification – Day 2, Skeet Women’s Qualification – Day 1, 25m Pistol Women’s Final - Skeet Men’s Final

Table Tennis- Women’s Singles medal matches

Tennis- Men’s Singles medal matches

4th August, Sunday

Archery- Men’s Individual Round of 16 to Finals

Athletics- Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 (1:35 pm), Men’s Long Jump Qualification

Badminton- Women’s Singles SF, Men’s Singles SF, Men’s Doubles Medal matches

Boxing- Semi-Finals

Equestrian- Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle

Hockey- Men’s Quarter Finals

Golf- Men’s Round 4

Shooting- 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qual-Stage 1, Skeet Women’s Qualification – Day 2, Skeet Women’s Final

Table Tennis- Men’s Singles medal matches

5th August, Monday

Athletics- Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1, Women’s 5000m Final

Badminton- Women's Singles medal matches), Men’s Singles medal matches

Shooting- Skeet Mixed Team Qualification, 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Final, Skeet Mixed Team medal match

Table Tennis- Men’s & Women’s Team Round of 16

Wrestling- Women’s 68 kg Round of 16 & QF

6th August, Tuesday

Athletics- Men’s Javelin Throw qualification, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final, Men’s Long Jump Final

Boxing- Semi-Finals, Women's 60kg - Final

Hockey- Men’s SF

Sailing- Men’s & Women’s Dinghy medal race

Table Tennis- Men’s & Women’s Team QF

Wrestling- Women’s 68 kg SF to medal matches, Women’s 50 kg Round of 16 & QF

7th August, Wednesday

Athletics- Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final, Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay, Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1, Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification, Men’s High Jump Qualification), Men’s Triple Jump Qualification

Boxing- Men's 63.5kg, Men's 80kg Finals

Golf- Women’s Round 1

Table Tennis- Men’s & Women’s Team QF, Men’s Team SF

Weightlifting- Women’s 49 kg

Wrestling- Women’s 50 kg SF to medal matches, Women’s 53 kg Round of 16 & QF

8th August, Thursday

Athletics- Men’s Javelin Throw Final, Women’s 100m Hurdles Repechage, Women’s Shot Put qualification

Boxing- Men's 51kg, Women's 54kg Finals

Hockey- Men’s medal matches

Golf- Women’s Round 2

Table Tennis- Men’s & Women’s SF

Wrestling- Women’s 57 kg Round of 16 & QF, Women’s 53 kg SF to medal matches, Men’s 57 kg Round of 16 & QF

9th August, Friday

Athletics- Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1, Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1, Women’s 100m Hurdles SF, Women’s Shot Put Final, Men’s Triple Jump Final

Boxing- Men's 71kg, Women's 50kg, Men's 92kg, Women's 66kg Finals

Golf - Women’s Round 3

Table Tennis- Men’s & Women’s Team medal matches

Wrestling- Women’s 57 kg SF to medal matches, Men’s 57 kg SF to medal matches, Women’s 62 kg Round of 16 & QF

10th August, Saturday

Athletics- Women’s 4x400m Relay Final, Men’s 4x400m Relay Final, Women’s 100m Hurdles Final, Women’s Javelin Throw Final, Men’s High Jump Final

Boxing- Women's 57kg, Men's 57kg, Women's 75kg, Men's +92kg Finals

Golf- Women’s Round 4

Table Tennis- Men’s & Women’s Team medal matches

Wrestling- Women’s 76 kg Round of 16 & QF, Women’s 62 kg SF and medal matches

11th August, Sunday

Wrestling- Women’s 76 kg SF to medal matches

------Closing Ceremony------