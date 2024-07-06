Olympics
Paris 2024 Olympics: Complete schedule for all Indian athletes
For the first time in the history of the Summer Olympic Games, the Opening Ceremony will not be held in a stadium.
The 2024 Olympic Games will be officially inaugurated on the 26th of this month in Paris. For the first time in the history of the Olympic Summer Games, the Opening Ceremony will not take place in a stadium, set to be held in the city along the river Seine.
But the games are scheduled to start on the 24th with the Rugby 7s and Football group stages. However, India’s Olympic campaign will begin on the 25th with the individual archery rounds.
The medal events will begin on Saturday, July 27th with the 10m air rifle matches where Sandeep Singh, Arjun Babut, Elavenil Valarivan, and Ramita will fight for the medals. The last action India could potentially be involved in would be the women's 76kg medal matches with Reetika Hooda aiming for the medal.
Following are the day-wise highlights for the Indian athletes to watch out for at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
2024 Olympic Games Complete Schedule
25th July, Thursday
Archery - Women's Individual Ranking Round (1 pm) and Men's Individual Ranking Round
26th July, Friday
------Opening Ceremony------
27th July, Saturday
Hockey- India v New Zealand
Badminton - Men’s Singles Group Stage, Women’s Singles Group Stage, Men’s Doubles Group Stage, Women’s Doubles Group Stage
Boxing- Prelims Round of 32
Rowing- Men’s Single Sculls Heats
Shooting- 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team qualification, 10m Air Rifle medal matches, 10m Air Pistol qualification, 10m Air Pistol qualification
Table Tennis - Men’s & Women’s Singles Prelims, Round of 64
Tennis - 1st round matches - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles, Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles
28th July, Sunday
Archery- Women’s Team Round of 16 to Finals
Rowing - Men’s Single Sculls Repechage round
Shooting - 10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification, 10m Air Pistol Men’s Final, 10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification, 10m Air Pistol Women’s Final
Swimming- Men’s 100m Backstroke Heats, Men’s 100m Backstroke SF, Women’s 200m Freestyle Heats, Women’s 200m Freestyle SF
29th July, Monday
Archery- Men’s Team Round of 16 to Finals
Hockey - India v Argentina (4:15 pm)
Rowing - Men’s Single Sculls SF E/F
Shooting- Trap Men’s Qualification, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification, 10m Air Rifle Women’s Final, 10m Air Rifle Men’s Final
Swimming- Men’s 100m Backstroke Final, Women’s 200m Freestyle Final
Table Tennis - Men’s & Women’s Singles- Round of 64 & Round of 32
Tennis- 2nd round matches
30th July, Tuesday
Archery- Women’s Individual Round of 64 and Round of 32, Men’s Individual Round of 64 and Round of 32
Equestrian- Dressage Individual Day 1
Hockey- India v Ireland – 4:45 pm
Rowing- Men’s Single Sculls Quarter Finals
Shooting- Trap Women’s Qualification – Day 1, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team medal matches, Trap Men’s Final
Tennis- Round 3 Matches
31st July, Wednesday
Boxing- Quarter Finals
Equestrian- Dressage Individual Day 2
Rowing- Men’s Single Sculls Semi-Finals
Shooting- 50m Rifle 3 Pos. Men’s Qualification, Trap Women’s Final
Table Tennis- Round of 16
Tennis- Men’s Doubles Semi-Finals
1st August, Thursday
Athletics - Men’s 20km Race Walk, Women’s 20km Race Walk (11 AM onwards )
Badminton- Men’s & Women’s Doubles QF, Men’s & Women’s Singles Round of 16
Hockey- India v Belgium – 1:30 pm
Golf - Men’s Round 1
Judo- Women’s 78+ kg Round of 32 to Finals
Rowing- Men’s Single Sculls SF A/B
Sailing - Men’s & Women’s Dinghy Race 1-10
Shooting- 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Final, 50m Rifle 3 Pos. Women’s Qualification
Table Tennis- Men’s & Women’s Singles QF
Tennis- Men’s Singles QF
2nd August, Friday
Archery- Mixed Team Round of 16 to Finals
Athletics - Men’s Shot Put Qualification
Badminton- Women’s Doubles SF, Men’s Doubles SF, Men’s Singles QF
Hockey- India v Australia – 4:45 pm
Golf- Men’s Round 2
Rowing- Men’s Single Sculls Finals
Shooting- Skeet Men’s Qualification – Day 1, 25m Pistol Women’s Qualifiers, 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women’s Final
Table Tennis- Men’s & Women’s Singles SF
Tennis- Men’s Singles SF, Men’s Doubles medal matches
3rd August, Saturday
Archery- Women’s Individual Round of 16 to Finals
Athletics- Men’s Shot Put Final
Badminton- Women’s Singles QF, Women’s Doubles Medal matches
Boxing- Quarter Finals, Women's 60kg - Semifinal
Golf- Men’s Round 3
Shooting- Skeet Men’s Qualification – Day 2, Skeet Women’s Qualification – Day 1, 25m Pistol Women’s Final - Skeet Men’s Final
Table Tennis- Women’s Singles medal matches
Tennis- Men’s Singles medal matches
4th August, Sunday
Archery- Men’s Individual Round of 16 to Finals
Athletics- Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 (1:35 pm), Men’s Long Jump Qualification
Badminton- Women’s Singles SF, Men’s Singles SF, Men’s Doubles Medal matches
Boxing- Semi-Finals
Equestrian- Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle
Hockey- Men’s Quarter Finals
Golf- Men’s Round 4
Shooting- 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qual-Stage 1, Skeet Women’s Qualification – Day 2, Skeet Women’s Final
Table Tennis- Men’s Singles medal matches
5th August, Monday
Athletics- Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1, Women’s 5000m Final
Badminton- Women's Singles medal matches), Men’s Singles medal matches
Shooting- Skeet Mixed Team Qualification, 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Final, Skeet Mixed Team medal match
Table Tennis- Men’s & Women’s Team Round of 16
Wrestling- Women’s 68 kg Round of 16 & QF
6th August, Tuesday
Athletics- Men’s Javelin Throw qualification, Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final, Men’s Long Jump Final
Boxing- Semi-Finals, Women's 60kg - Final
Hockey- Men’s SF
Sailing- Men’s & Women’s Dinghy medal race
Table Tennis- Men’s & Women’s Team QF
Wrestling- Women’s 68 kg SF to medal matches, Women’s 50 kg Round of 16 & QF
7th August, Wednesday
Athletics- Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final, Marathon Race Walk Mixed Relay, Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1, Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification, Men’s High Jump Qualification), Men’s Triple Jump Qualification
Boxing- Men's 63.5kg, Men's 80kg Finals
Golf- Women’s Round 1
Table Tennis- Men’s & Women’s Team QF, Men’s Team SF
Weightlifting- Women’s 49 kg
Wrestling- Women’s 50 kg SF to medal matches, Women’s 53 kg Round of 16 & QF
8th August, Thursday
Athletics- Men’s Javelin Throw Final, Women’s 100m Hurdles Repechage, Women’s Shot Put qualification
Boxing- Men's 51kg, Women's 54kg Finals
Hockey- Men’s medal matches
Golf- Women’s Round 2
Table Tennis- Men’s & Women’s SF
Wrestling- Women’s 57 kg Round of 16 & QF, Women’s 53 kg SF to medal matches, Men’s 57 kg Round of 16 & QF
9th August, Friday
Athletics- Women’s 4x400m Relay Round 1, Men’s 4x400m Relay Round 1, Women’s 100m Hurdles SF, Women’s Shot Put Final, Men’s Triple Jump Final
Boxing- Men's 71kg, Women's 50kg, Men's 92kg, Women's 66kg Finals
Golf - Women’s Round 3
Table Tennis- Men’s & Women’s Team medal matches
Wrestling- Women’s 57 kg SF to medal matches, Men’s 57 kg SF to medal matches, Women’s 62 kg Round of 16 & QF
10th August, Saturday
Athletics- Women’s 4x400m Relay Final, Men’s 4x400m Relay Final, Women’s 100m Hurdles Final, Women’s Javelin Throw Final, Men’s High Jump Final
Boxing- Women's 57kg, Men's 57kg, Women's 75kg, Men's +92kg Finals
Golf- Women’s Round 4
Table Tennis- Men’s & Women’s Team medal matches
Wrestling- Women’s 76 kg Round of 16 & QF, Women’s 62 kg SF and medal matches
11th August, Sunday
Wrestling- Women’s 76 kg SF to medal matches
------Closing Ceremony------