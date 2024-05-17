Paris 2024: Indians who have qualified for the Olympics so far

With just over two months to go for the Paris Olympics 2024, the excitement is on the rise, and the qualification scenarios are intensifying everywhere. While most sports have finalized their participants for Paris, a few spots still remain.

The number of Indians participating in the Olympics has been increasing with each successive edition, and this year is expected to be no different.

Tokyo 2020 saw 124 Indian representatives who secured a total of seven medals, both of which were the highest in their respective categories for India. Thanks to the heroics of Neeraj Chopra, India also won a gold medal, the first ever in track and field since Abhinav Bindra's victory in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

In Paris, India aims to send more athletes and hopes to return home with a larger medal tally, ideally reaching double digits.

Notably, Indian participants will compete in every category of shooting in Paris. Trap shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta was the first to secure a ticket to Paris.

Race walkers Priyanka Goswami and Akshdeep Singh were the first Indians to qualify for athletics events at Paris 2024.

The table tennis team from India qualified for the Olympics for the first time ever, in both the men's and women's categories.

There are high hopes for Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin, with the potential for a double podium finish in track and field, marking a historic achievement for India.

Top-seeded shuttlers Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty also carry immense potential to secure the gold medal in badminton. They have consistently performed at the top level, and it will be intriguing to see their performance in the Paris Olympics.

In addition, legendary shuttler P.V Sindhu, H.S Prannoy, and Lakshya Sen, among others, will represent India in badminton.

Here is the complete list of Indian athletes confirmed for the Paris Olympics, thus far.

S.No Name of the athlete Sport Event 1 Akshdeep Singh Athletics Men's 20km race walk 2 VIkas Singh Athletics Men's 20km race walk 3 Paramjeet Bisht Athletics Men's 20km race walk 4 Priyanka Goswami Athletics Women's 20km race walk 5 Avinash Sable Athletics Men's 3000m steeplechase 6 Murali Sreeshankar Athletics Men's long jump 7 Neeraj Chopra Athletics Men's javelin throw 8 Kishore Jena Athletics Men's javelin throw 9 Parul Chaudhary Athletics Women's 3000m steeplechase 10 Suraj Panwar Athletics Men's 20km race walk 11 Servin Sebastian Athletics Men's 20km race walk 12 Arshpreet Singh Athletics Men's 20km race walk 13 Ram Baboo Athletics Men's 20km race walk 14 Priyanka Goswami/Akshdeep Singh Athletics Marathon race walk mixed relay 15 Muhammed Anas Yahiya/ Muhammed Ajmal/ Arokia Rajiv/ Amoj Jacob

Athletics Men's 4x400m relay 16 Rupal/ Jyothika Sri Dandi/ MR Poovamma/ Subha Venkatesan

Athletics Women's 4x400m relay 17 Dhiraj Bommadevara Archery Men's recurve 18 P.V Sindhu Badminton Women's singles 19 H.S Prannoy Badminton Men's singles 20 Lakshya Sen Badminton Men's singles 21 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Badminton Men's doubles 22 Aswini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto Badminton Women's doubles 23 Nikhat Zareen Boxing Women's 50kg 24 Preeti Pawar Boxing Women's 54kg 25 Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Women's 75kg 26 Anush Agarwalla Equestrian Dressage 27 Indian hockey team Hockey Men's hockey 28 Vishnu Sarvanan Sailing Men's one person dinghy





29 Bhowneesh Mendiratta Shooting Men's trap 30 Rudrankksh Patil Shooting Men's 10m air rifle 31 Swapnil Kusale Shooting Men's 50m rifle 3 positions 32 Akhil Sheoran Shooting Men's 50m rifle 3 positions 33 Mehuli Ghosh Shooting Women's 10m air rifle 34 Sift Kaur Samra Shooting Women's 50m rifle 3 position 35 Rajeshwari Kumari Shooting Women's trap 36 Sarabojt Singh Shooting Men's 10m air pistol 37 Arjun Babuta Shooting Men's 10m air rifle 38 Tilottama Sen Shooting Women's 10m air rifle 39 Manu Bhaker Shooting Women's 25m pistol 40 Anish Bhanwala Shooting Men's 25m rapid fire pistol 41 Shriyanka Sadangi Shooting Women's 50m rifle 3 positions 42 Varun Tomar Shooting Men's 10m air pistol 43 Esha Singh Shooting Women's 10m air pistol 44 Rhythm Sangwam Shooting Women's 25m pistol 45 Vijayveer Singh Shooting Men's 25m rapid fire pistol 46 Raiza Dhillon Shooting Women's skeet 47 Anantjeet Singh Naruka Shooting Men's skeet 48 Palak Gulia Shooting Women's 10m air pistol 49 Maheshwari Chauhan Shooting Women's skeet 50 Nethra Kumanan Sailing Women's one person dinghy 51 Balraj Panwar Rowing M1x 52 Indian men's team Table Tennis Men's team and two in men's singles 53 Indian women's team Table Tennis Women's team and two in women's singles 54 Antim Panghal Wrestling Women's 53kg 55 Vinesh Phogat Wrestling Women's 50kg 56 Anshu Malik Wrestling Women's 57kg





57 Reetika Hooda Wrestling Women's 76kg 58 Nisha Dahiya Wrestling Women's 68kg 59 Aman Sehrawat Wrestling Men's freestyle 57kg











