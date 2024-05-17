Olympics Begin In
Paris 2024: Indians who have qualified for the Olympics so far

There is a wide consensus that the total number of participants will be higher than that of previous years, akin to the Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra will be India's brightest hope for another gold in the track and field at Paris (File Photo)

By

Arjun Mylvahanan

Published: 17 May 2024 4:23 PM GMT

With just over two months to go for the Paris Olympics 2024, the excitement is on the rise, and the qualification scenarios are intensifying everywhere. While most sports have finalized their participants for Paris, a few spots still remain.

The number of Indians participating in the Olympics has been increasing with each successive edition, and this year is expected to be no different.

Tokyo 2020 saw 124 Indian representatives who secured a total of seven medals, both of which were the highest in their respective categories for India. Thanks to the heroics of Neeraj Chopra, India also won a gold medal, the first ever in track and field since Abhinav Bindra's victory in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

In Paris, India aims to send more athletes and hopes to return home with a larger medal tally, ideally reaching double digits.

Notably, Indian participants will compete in every category of shooting in Paris. Trap shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta was the first to secure a ticket to Paris.

Race walkers Priyanka Goswami and Akshdeep Singh were the first Indians to qualify for athletics events at Paris 2024.

The table tennis team from India qualified for the Olympics for the first time ever, in both the men's and women's categories.

There are high hopes for Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin, with the potential for a double podium finish in track and field, marking a historic achievement for India.

Top-seeded shuttlers Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty also carry immense potential to secure the gold medal in badminton. They have consistently performed at the top level, and it will be intriguing to see their performance in the Paris Olympics.

In addition, legendary shuttler P.V Sindhu, H.S Prannoy, and Lakshya Sen, among others, will represent India in badminton.

Here is the complete list of Indian athletes confirmed for the Paris Olympics, thus far.

S.NoName of the athleteSportEvent
1Akshdeep SinghAthleticsMen's 20km race walk
2VIkas SinghAthleticsMen's 20km race walk
3Paramjeet BishtAthleticsMen's 20km race walk
4Priyanka GoswamiAthleticsWomen's 20km race walk
5Avinash SableAthleticsMen's 3000m steeplechase
6Murali SreeshankarAthleticsMen's long jump
7Neeraj ChopraAthleticsMen's javelin throw
8Kishore JenaAthleticsMen's javelin throw
9Parul ChaudharyAthleticsWomen's 3000m steeplechase
10Suraj PanwarAthleticsMen's 20km race walk
11Servin SebastianAthleticsMen's 20km race walk
12Arshpreet SinghAthleticsMen's 20km race walk
13Ram BabooAthleticsMen's 20km race walk
14Priyanka Goswami/Akshdeep SinghAthleticsMarathon race walk mixed relay
15

Muhammed Anas Yahiya/ Muhammed Ajmal/ Arokia Rajiv/ Amoj Jacob

AthleticsMen's 4x400m relay
16

Rupal/ Jyothika Sri Dandi/ MR Poovamma/ Subha Venkatesan

AthleticsWomen's 4x400m relay
17Dhiraj BommadevaraArcheryMen's recurve
18P.V SindhuBadmintonWomen's singles
19H.S PrannoyBadmintonMen's singles
20Lakshya SenBadmintonMen's singles
21Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag ShettyBadmintonMen's doubles
22Aswini Ponappa and Tanisha CrastoBadmintonWomen's doubles
23Nikhat ZareenBoxingWomen's 50kg
24Preeti PawarBoxingWomen's 54kg
25Lovlina BorgohainBoxing Women's 75kg
26Anush AgarwallaEquestrianDressage
27Indian hockey teamHockeyMen's hockey
28Vishnu SarvananSailing Men's one person dinghy


29Bhowneesh MendirattaShootingMen's trap
30Rudrankksh PatilShootingMen's 10m air rifle
31Swapnil KusaleShootingMen's 50m rifle 3 positions
32Akhil SheoranShootingMen's 50m rifle 3 positions
33Mehuli GhoshShootingWomen's 10m air rifle
34Sift Kaur SamraShootingWomen's 50m rifle 3 position
35Rajeshwari KumariShootingWomen's trap
36Sarabojt SinghShootingMen's 10m air pistol
37Arjun BabutaShootingMen's 10m air rifle
38Tilottama SenShootingWomen's 10m air rifle
39Manu BhakerShootingWomen's 25m pistol
40Anish BhanwalaShootingMen's 25m rapid fire pistol
41Shriyanka SadangiShootingWomen's 50m rifle 3 positions
42Varun TomarShootingMen's 10m air pistol
43Esha SinghShootingWomen's 10m air pistol
44Rhythm SangwamShootingWomen's 25m pistol
45Vijayveer SinghShootingMen's 25m rapid fire pistol
46Raiza DhillonShootingWomen's skeet
47Anantjeet Singh NarukaShootingMen's skeet
48Palak GuliaShootingWomen's 10m air pistol
49Maheshwari ChauhanShootingWomen's skeet
50Nethra KumananSailingWomen's one person dinghy
51Balraj PanwarRowingM1x
52Indian men's teamTable TennisMen's team and two in men's singles
53Indian women's teamTable TennisWomen's team and two in women's singles
54Antim PanghalWrestlingWomen's 53kg
55Vinesh PhogatWrestlingWomen's 50kg
56Anshu MalikWrestling

Women's 57kg


57Reetika HoodaWrestlingWomen's 76kg
58Nisha DahiyaWrestlingWomen's 68kg
59Aman SehrawatWrestlingMen's freestyle 57kg




Paris OlympicsAthleticsShootingBadmintonArcheryWrestlingBoxingWeightliftingHockeyTable TennisSailingEquestrianRowing
