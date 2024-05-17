Paris Olympics 2024 - Latest News, Results, Teams and Videos
Paris 2024: Indians who have qualified for the Olympics so far
There is a wide consensus that the total number of participants will be higher than that of previous years, akin to the Tokyo Olympics.
With just over two months to go for the Paris Olympics 2024, the excitement is on the rise, and the qualification scenarios are intensifying everywhere. While most sports have finalized their participants for Paris, a few spots still remain.
The number of Indians participating in the Olympics has been increasing with each successive edition, and this year is expected to be no different.
Tokyo 2020 saw 124 Indian representatives who secured a total of seven medals, both of which were the highest in their respective categories for India. Thanks to the heroics of Neeraj Chopra, India also won a gold medal, the first ever in track and field since Abhinav Bindra's victory in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
In Paris, India aims to send more athletes and hopes to return home with a larger medal tally, ideally reaching double digits.
Notably, Indian participants will compete in every category of shooting in Paris. Trap shooter Bhowneesh Mendiratta was the first to secure a ticket to Paris.
Race walkers Priyanka Goswami and Akshdeep Singh were the first Indians to qualify for athletics events at Paris 2024.
The table tennis team from India qualified for the Olympics for the first time ever, in both the men's and women's categories.
There are high hopes for Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin, with the potential for a double podium finish in track and field, marking a historic achievement for India.
Top-seeded shuttlers Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty also carry immense potential to secure the gold medal in badminton. They have consistently performed at the top level, and it will be intriguing to see their performance in the Paris Olympics.
In addition, legendary shuttler P.V Sindhu, H.S Prannoy, and Lakshya Sen, among others, will represent India in badminton.
Here is the complete list of Indian athletes confirmed for the Paris Olympics, thus far.
|S.No
|Name of the athlete
|Sport
|Event
|1
|Akshdeep Singh
|Athletics
|Men's 20km race walk
|2
|VIkas Singh
|Athletics
|Men's 20km race walk
|3
|Paramjeet Bisht
|Athletics
|Men's 20km race walk
|4
|Priyanka Goswami
|Athletics
|Women's 20km race walk
|5
|Avinash Sable
|Athletics
|Men's 3000m steeplechase
|6
|Murali Sreeshankar
|Athletics
|Men's long jump
|7
|Neeraj Chopra
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw
|8
|Kishore Jena
|Athletics
|Men's javelin throw
|9
|Parul Chaudhary
|Athletics
|Women's 3000m steeplechase
|10
|Suraj Panwar
|Athletics
|Men's 20km race walk
|11
|Servin Sebastian
|Athletics
|Men's 20km race walk
|12
|Arshpreet Singh
|Athletics
|Men's 20km race walk
|13
|Ram Baboo
|Athletics
|Men's 20km race walk
|14
|Priyanka Goswami/Akshdeep Singh
|Athletics
|Marathon race walk mixed relay
|15
Muhammed Anas Yahiya/ Muhammed Ajmal/ Arokia Rajiv/ Amoj Jacob
|Athletics
|Men's 4x400m relay
|16
Rupal/ Jyothika Sri Dandi/ MR Poovamma/ Subha Venkatesan
|Athletics
|Women's 4x400m relay
|17
|Dhiraj Bommadevara
|Archery
|Men's recurve
|18
|P.V Sindhu
|Badminton
|Women's singles
|19
|H.S Prannoy
|Badminton
|Men's singles
|20
|Lakshya Sen
|Badminton
|Men's singles
|21
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
|Badminton
|Men's doubles
|22
|Aswini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto
|Badminton
|Women's doubles
|23
|Nikhat Zareen
|Boxing
|Women's 50kg
|24
|Preeti Pawar
|Boxing
|Women's 54kg
|25
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Boxing
|Women's 75kg
|26
|Anush Agarwalla
|Equestrian
|Dressage
|27
|Indian hockey team
|Hockey
|Men's hockey
|28
|Vishnu Sarvanan
|Sailing
|Men's one person dinghy
|29
|Bhowneesh Mendiratta
|Shooting
|Men's trap
|30
|Rudrankksh Patil
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air rifle
|31
|Swapnil Kusale
|Shooting
|Men's 50m rifle 3 positions
|32
|Akhil Sheoran
|Shooting
|Men's 50m rifle 3 positions
|33
|Mehuli Ghosh
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air rifle
|34
|Sift Kaur Samra
|Shooting
|Women's 50m rifle 3 position
|35
|Rajeshwari Kumari
|Shooting
|Women's trap
|36
|Sarabojt Singh
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air pistol
|37
|Arjun Babuta
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air rifle
|38
|Tilottama Sen
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air rifle
|39
|Manu Bhaker
|Shooting
|Women's 25m pistol
|40
|Anish Bhanwala
|Shooting
|Men's 25m rapid fire pistol
|41
|Shriyanka Sadangi
|Shooting
|Women's 50m rifle 3 positions
|42
|Varun Tomar
|Shooting
|Men's 10m air pistol
|43
|Esha Singh
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air pistol
|44
|Rhythm Sangwam
|Shooting
|Women's 25m pistol
|45
|Vijayveer Singh
|Shooting
|Men's 25m rapid fire pistol
|46
|Raiza Dhillon
|Shooting
|Women's skeet
|47
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka
|Shooting
|Men's skeet
|48
|Palak Gulia
|Shooting
|Women's 10m air pistol
|49
|Maheshwari Chauhan
|Shooting
|Women's skeet
|50
|Nethra Kumanan
|Sailing
|Women's one person dinghy
|51
|Balraj Panwar
|Rowing
|M1x
|52
|Indian men's team
|Table Tennis
|Men's team and two in men's singles
|53
|Indian women's team
|Table Tennis
|Women's team and two in women's singles
|54
|Antim Panghal
|Wrestling
|Women's 53kg
|55
|Vinesh Phogat
|Wrestling
|Women's 50kg
|56
|Anshu Malik
|Wrestling
Women's 57kg
|57
|Reetika Hooda
|Wrestling
|Women's 76kg
|58
|Nisha Dahiya
|Wrestling
|Women's 68kg
|59
|Aman Sehrawat
|Wrestling
|Men's freestyle 57kg