Olympics 2024: Indians in action on August 1, Schedule, timings

Day five of the Paris Olympics has proved to be an awesome one for the Indian contingent as there were plenty of positive results across different sports on Wednesday.

The day started on a positive note as Swapnil Kusale became the first Indian shooter to qualify for the final of the 50m rifle 3 positions event. Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen progressed to the round of 16 after upsetting Jonatan Christie in a final group game.

The racquet sports bring another excellent for India as birthday girl Sreeja Akula booked her spot in the pre-quarterfinals. On the other hand, the star Indian archer Deepika Kumari moved to the round of 16, winning her first and second round match.

The star attraction of the multi-sports event, Athletics will kick start from tomorrow with the racewalk finals to take place early morning whereas the knockout stage of badminton will also start on Thursday.

Here are all the events where India will be in action on Day 6 of the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 1 (all times are in IST):

Archery

Pravin Jadhav (IND) Vs Wenchao Kao (CHN) - R64 - 2:31 PM

Pravin Jadhav (IND) Vs TBD - R32 - 3:10 PM*

* Based on first round result

Athletics

Men's 20Km Racewalk Final - 11:00 AM

Women's 20Km Racewalk Final - 12:50 PM

Badminton

Men's Singles Round of 16 - 12:00 PM

Men's Doubles Quarterfinals - 4:30 PM

Women's Singles Knockout Matches - 10:00 PM

Boxing

Women's 50 Kg - Nikhat Zareen Vs Wu Yu - 2:30 PM - R16

Golf

Men's Individual Round 1 - 12:30 PM

Hockey

Indian men's team Vs Belgium - 1:30 PM

Sailing

Men's Dinghy Race (1,2) - 3:45 PM

Women's Dinghy Race (1,2) - 7:05 PM

Shooting

Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Final - 1:00 PM

Women's 50m Rifle 3 Positions Qualification - 3:30 PM

Table Tennis

Women's Singles Quarterfinals - 1:30 PM

All you need to know about the Indian athletes at the Olympics in Paris 2024:

Olympics 2024: For the complete schedule of all the Indian athletes, click here.

Olympics 2024: To view the names of Indians who have qualified for the Olympics, click here.

Olympics 2024: To view the latest medal tally, click here.