Olympics 2024 Day 13 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra to defend gold, Indian hockey team to play for bronze - Scores, Updates, Blog

Catch live updates of Indian athletes' performances on August 8 at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Olympic Games Paris 2024 LIVE Day 13: India will look to recover from the heartbreaks of August 7 when javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will step onto the field of Stade de France in Paris to defend his Olympic gold medal.
The Indian men's hockey team will aim to wrap up their rather remarkable campaign with a win over Spain in the bronze medal playoff.
Jyothi Yarraji will compete in the women's 100m hurdles repechage round.
In golf, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will look to put up another good show after their magnificent performance in the first round.
In wrestling, after Vinesh Phogat's disappointing disqualification, the medal hope now rests on Aman Sehrawat and Anshu Malik who begin their campaign today.
Catch live updates:
- 8 Aug 2024 5:03 AM GMT
August 8 Schedule
Athletics
Women's 100m Hurdles Round-1 - Jyothi Yarraji - 2:05 PM
Men's Javelin Throw Final - Neeraj Chopra - 11:55 PM
Golf
Women's Individual Stroke Play Round-2 - Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar - 12:30 PM
Hockey
Men's Hockey bronze medal match - India Vs Spain - 5:30 PM
Wrestling
Men's Freestyle 57kg Round of 16 - 3:00 PM - Aman Sehrawat
Women's Freestyle 57kg Round of 16 - 3:00 PM - Anshu Malik
Men's Freestyle 57kg Round of 8 - 4:20 PM*
Women's Freestyle 57kg Round of 8 - 4:20 PM*
Men's Freestyle 57kg semifinals - 9:45 PM*
Women's Freestyle 57kg Round of 8 - 10:35 PM*
*Subject to qualification
(All Timings are in Indian Standard Time)
- 8 Aug 2024 5:00 AM GMT
