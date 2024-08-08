Olympics 2024 Day 13 LIVE: Neeraj Chopra to defend gold, Indian hockey team to play for bronze - Scores, Updates, Blog

Olympic Games Paris 2024 LIVE Day 13: India will look to recover from the heartbreaks of August 7 when javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will step onto the field of Stade de France in Paris to defend his Olympic gold medal.

The Indian men's hockey team will aim to wrap up their rather remarkable campaign with a win over Spain in the bronze medal playoff.

Jyothi Yarraji will compete in the women's 100m hurdles repechage round.

In golf, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar will look to put up another good show after their magnificent performance in the first round.

In wrestling, after Vinesh Phogat's disappointing disqualification, the medal hope now rests on Aman Sehrawat and Anshu Malik who begin their campaign today.

