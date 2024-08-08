Olympics 2024 Athletics Live: Neeraj Chopra sights history in men's javelin throw - Blog, Scores, Updates

Olympics 2024 Athletics Live: Indian star athlete Neeraj Chopra, will be in action at one of the most exciting final i.e., the men's javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Neeraj is the defending champion as he won the gold medal at previous edition of Olympics in Tokyo, 2021. He will be sighting to defend his title and become first ever Indian Individual athlete to won two golds at Olympics.

Catch all the live updates here: