Olympics
Olympics 2024 Day 12 LIVE: Vinesh Phogat, Mirabai Chanu, Avinash Sable in action - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch live updates of Indian athletes' performance on August 7 at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Olympic Games Paris 2024 LIVE Day 12: Vinesh Phogat will be determined to win the gold medal in the women's 50kg category when she faces Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA in the final.
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, will cherish the chance to win another medal today.
In athletics, Avinash Sable will compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase final, while Jyothi Yarraji will be in action in the first round of women's 100m hurdles. In women's javelin throw, Annu Rani, the Asian Games gold medallist, will look to seal her place in the final.
In the men's triple jump event, Abdulla Aboobacker and Praveen Chithravel will vie for their places in the final. In the men's high jump, Sarvesh Kushare will look to keep India's hope alive.
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
- 7 Aug 2024 7:55 AM GMT
Antim Panghal in action soon
Get a glimpse of how Antim fought her way to the top.
- 7 Aug 2024 7:35 AM GMT
India to face Germany in Quarters of Women's Team event
Indian trio of Archana, Manika, and Sreeja will be taking on the Germans at 1:30 PM.
Catch all the live updates here.
- 7 Aug 2024 7:05 AM GMT
Women's Golf Individual Stroke Play begins at the Paris Olympics
India's chances at Golf will be spearheaded by Aditi Ashok.
Aditi made the whole of India wake up before sunrise on the final day of her event during the Tokyo Olympics, She finished there with a disheartening 4th place.
Diksha Dagar will be taking part in her second Olympics.
Read more about India and its Golf chances here.
- 7 Aug 2024 6:30 AM GMT
Wrestling legend Mijain Lopez wins 5th consecutive Gold
Mijain Lopez, who's a Greco-Roman wrestler in the heavyweight category has cemented his place in history as one of the greatest athletes to take on the mat. He announced his retirement after winning his fifth consecutive Gold. Here's a bit about his last dance at the Champ de Mars Arena.
- 7 Aug 2024 6:11 AM GMT
Guess who's back!
Manu Bhaker is back home and set to meet the sports minister later today.
- 7 Aug 2024 6:07 AM GMT
Summary & Highlights from Day 11
Vinesh Phogat created history after beating Yui Susaki in the round of 16s and further advancing into the finals, in the process she became the first Indian woman wrestler to do so.
Golden boy Neeraj Chopra qualified for the Finals, with a mammoth throw of 89.34m, Kishore Jena failed to qualify, and Kiran Pahal had an off day on the track.
It was a complete heartbreak at the tip of mid-night, yesterday as we bowed down to Germany by 2-3. India will play Spain for the Bronze medal match
Indian male table tennis team was completely dominated by the top seed China, winning the match by 3-0.