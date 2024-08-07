Olympics 2024 Day 12 LIVE: Vinesh Phogat, Mirabai Chanu, Avinash Sable in action - Scores, Updates, Blog

Olympic Games Paris 2024 LIVE Day 12: Vinesh Phogat will be determined to win the gold medal in the women's 50kg category when she faces Sarah Hildebrandt of the USA in the final.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, will cherish the chance to win another medal today.

In athletics, Avinash Sable will compete in the men's 3000m steeplechase final, while Jyothi Yarraji will be in action in the first round of women's 100m hurdles. In women's javelin throw, Annu Rani, the Asian Games gold medallist, will look to seal her place in the final.

In the men's triple jump event, Abdulla Aboobacker and Praveen Chithravel will vie for their places in the final. In the men's high jump, Sarvesh Kushare will look to keep India's hope alive.

Catch live updates: