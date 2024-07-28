Olympics 2024: Indians in action on July 29, Schedule, timings

Manu Bhaker opened the medal tally for India on the second day of the Paris Olympics after winning a bronze medal in women's air pistol whereas Ramita and Arjun Babuta qualified for the air rifle finals.

However, it was a heartbreaking exit for the most experienced Indian paddler Sharath Kamal, and the ace tennis player Sumit Nagal at their respective first-round matches.

The Indian contingent will now move ahead to the third day of action with the medal events to continue in archery and shooting whereas the men's hockey team and the shuttlers to continue with their group stage action.

Here are all the events where India will be in action on Day 3 of the Paris Olympics 2024 on July 29 (all times are in IST).

Shooting

Trap Men’s Qualification Day 1 - 12:30 PM

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification - 12:45 PM

10m Air Rifle Women’s Final - 1:00 PM

10m Air Rifle Men’s Final - 3:30 PM

Badminton

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty (IND) Vs Mark Lamsfuss / Marvin Seidel (GER) - 12:00 PM

Ashwini Ponappa / Tanisha Crasto (IND) Vs Nami Matsuyama / Chiharu Shida (JPN) - 12:50 PM

Lakshya Sen (IND) Vs Julian Carraggi ( BEL) - 5:30 PM

Archery

Men's Team Quarterfinal - 6:30 PM

Men's Team Semifinal - 7:40 PM

Men's Team Bronze medal match - 8:18 PM

Men's Team Final - 8:41 PM

Table Tennis

Sreeja Akula (IND) Vs Zeng Jian (SGP) - R32 - 11:30 PM

Hockey

Indian men's team Vs Argentina - 4:15 PM

All you need to know about the Indian athletes at the Olympics in Paris 2024:

