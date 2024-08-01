Olympics 2024: Indians in action on August 2, Schedule, timings

India had a disappointing day at the Paris Olympics on Thursday as plenty of Indian medal contenders suffered an early defeat. Nikhat Zareen in boxing and Sift Kaur Samra in shooting went empty-handed from Paris.

On the other hand, the men's doubles pairing in badminton, Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a quarterfinal exit on August 2.

However, Swapnil Kusale gave an outstanding start to the day winning India's third medal at the Olympics 2024. He won a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Indian contingent leaving behind a disappointing day as there is still a lot more exciting action left in athletics, shooting, and archery on Friday. Asian medalists, Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Parul Chaudhary to kickstart their campaign tomorrow.

Here are all the events where India will be in action on Day 7 of the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 2 (all times are in IST):

Archery

Mixed team R16 - India Vs Indonesia - 1:19 PM

Mixed team Quarterfinals - 5:45 PM

Mixed team Semifinals - 7:00 PM

Mixed team medal matches - 7:54 PM

Athletics

Women's 5000m Round-1- Parul Chaudhary, Ankita Dhyani - 9:40 PM

Men's Shot Put Qualification - Tajinderpal Singh Toor- 11:40 PM

Badminton

Men Singles- Lakshya Sen (IND) Vs Chou Tien Chen (TPE) Quarterfinals - 6:30 PM

Golf

Men's Individual Round 2 - 12:30 PM

Hockey

Indian men's team Vs Australia - 4:45 PM

Judo

Women's 78+ Kg - Tulika Maan (IND) Vs Idalys Ortiz (CUB) - R32

Rowing

Men's Singles Sculls Final D - 1:48 PM

Sailing

Women's Dinghy Race (3,4) - 3:45 PM

Men's Dinghy Race (3,4) - 7:05 PM

Shooting

Women's 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Precision - 12:30 PM

Men's Skeet Qualifications Day 1 - 1:00 PM

Women's 25m Pistol Women's Qualification Rapid - 3:30 PM

