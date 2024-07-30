Olympics 2024: Indians in action on July 31, Schedule, timings

Indian shooters continued to shine at the Paris Olympics as India won their second medal of the edition on Tuesday. The mixed doubles pairing of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh wins the bronze medal in air pistol mixed team.

This was Manu's second medal at Paris 2024 after an individual medal in the air pistol women's event on Sunday.

On the other hand, India's ace men's doubles pairing of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won their final group game to confirm their place in the quarters after topping their group.

The Paris Olympics is now slowly moving towards the lighter middle phase starting tomorrow. However, the shooting action will not stop as the 50m rifle 3 positions will start tomorrow with the qualification round.

Here are all the events where India will be in action on Day 5 of the Paris Olympics 2024 on July 31 (all times are in IST):

Shooting



50m Rifle 3 Pos. Men’s Qualification - 12:30 PM

Trap Women’s Qualification Day 2 - 12:30 PM

Trap Women’s Final - 7:00 PM

Rowing

Men's Singles Sculls Semifinals C/D- Balraj Panwar - 1:24 PM

Badminton

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu (IND) Vs Kristin Kuuba (EST) - 12:50 PM

Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen (IND) Vs Jonatan Christie (INA) - 1:40 PM

Men's Singles: HS Prannoy (IND) Vs Le Duc Phat (VIE) - 11:00 PM

Archery

Deepika Kumari (IND) Vs Reena Parnat (EST) - R64 - 3:56 PM

Deepika Kumari (IND) Vs TBD - R32 - 4:35 PM*

Tarundeep Rai (IND) Vs Tom Hall (GBR) - R64 - 9:28 PM

Tarundeep Rai (IND) Vs TBD - R32 - 10:07 PM*

* Based on the first-round results

Boxing

Women's 75 Kg - Lovlina Borgohain (IND) Vs Sunniva Hofstad (NOR) - 3:50 PM - R16

Men's 71 Kg - Nishant Dev (IND) Vs Jose Gabriel Rodriguez Tenorio (COL) - 12:34 AM - R16 (1st Aug)

Equestrian

Dressage Individual Grand Prix - 1:30 PM

Table Tennis

Women's Singles: Sreeja Akula (IND) Vs Zeng Jian (SGP) - 2:30 PM - R32

Women's Singles: Manika Batra (IND) Vs TBD - 8:30 PM - R16

