Olympics 2024: Indians in action on July 28, Schedule, timings

Indian shooters opened the Paris Olympics campaign for India on the first day as Manu Bhaker qualified for the final in the women's 10m air pistol final while Sarabjot missed out on men's 10m air pistol with a ninth place finish.

The Indian contingent will now move towards the second day action with Indian archers and Indian shooters will continue the quest to open the Indian medal tally while the group stage action will continue in badminton.

On the other hand, Nikhat Zareen will open her campaign at the Paris Olympics with the first-round bout.

Here are all the events where India will be in action on Day 2 of the Paris Olympics 2024 on July 28 (all times are in IST).

Shooting

10m Air Rifle Women’s Qualification - 12:45 PM

10m Air Pistol Men’s Final - 1:00 PM

10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification - 2:45 PM

10m Air Pistol Women’s Final - 3:30 PM

Rowing

Men's Singles Sculls Repechages - 1:06 PM

Badminton

PV Sindhu (IND) Vs Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq (MDV) - 12:50 PM

HS Prannoy (IND) Vs Fabian Roth (GER) - 8:00 PM

Archery

Women's Team Quarterfinal - 5:45 PM

Women's Team Semifinal - 7:17 PM

Women's Team Bronze medal match - 8:18 PM

Women's Team Final - 8:41 PM

Boxing

Nikhat Zareen Vs Maxi Carina Kloetzer - R32 - 3:50 PM

Table Tennis

Sreeja Akula (IND) Vs Christina Kallberg (SWE) - R64 - 2:15 PM

Sharath Kamal (IND) Vs Deni Kozul (SLO)- R64 - 3:00 PM

Manika Batra (IND) Vs Anna Hursey (GBR)- R64 - 4:30 PM

Harmeet Desai (IND) Vs Felix Lebrun (FRA) - R64 - 11:30 PM

Tennis

Rohan Bopanna-Sriram Balaji Vs Gael Monfils-Roger Vasselin Edouard - R1 - 3:30 PM

Swimming

Men's 100m Backstroke Heats - 4:00 PM

Women's 200m Freestyle Heats - 4:30 PM

Men's 100m Backstroke Semifinals - 1:00 AM (29th)

Women's 200m Freestyle Semifinals - 1:20 AM IST (29th)

