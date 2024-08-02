Olympics 2024: Indians in action on August 3, Schedule, timings

Shooter Manu Bhaker continued her heroics at the Paris Olympics as she made it to the final of the women's 25m pistol event. She has already won two medals in Paris and will be sighting for the third one tomorrow.

In men's hockey, the Indian team had a massive result as they clinched victory against nemesis Australia in the Olympics after 52 years of wait and qualified for the knockout stage.

The exciting action will continue on Saturday as Manu will compete in the women's 25m final whereas the final two Indian archers, Deepika Kumari and Bhajan Kaur, will have one final shot at the medal.

Here are all the events where India will be in action on Day 8 of the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 3 (all times are in IST):

Archery

Deepika Kumari (IND) Vs Michelle Kroppen (GER) - R16 - 1:52 PM IST

Bhajan Kaur (IND) Vs Diananda Chorunisa (INA) - R16 - 2:05 Pm IST

Athletics

Men's Shot Put Final - Tajinderpal Singh Toor- 11:05 PM*

(*)Based on Qualification results

Boxing

Nishant Dev (IND) Vs Marco Verde (MEX) - Quarters - 12:18 AM (4th Aug)

Golf

Men's Individual Round 3 - 12:30 PM

Sailing

Men's Dinghy Race (5,6) - 3:45 PM

Women's Dinghy Race (5,6) - 5:55 PM

Shooting

Women's Skeet Qualifications Day 1 - 12:30 PM

Men's Skeet Qualifications Day 2 - 12:30 PM

Women's 25m Pistol Final - 1:00 PM

Men's Skeet Final - 7:00 PM

All you need to know about the Indian athletes at the Olympics in Paris 2024:

