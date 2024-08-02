Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen's historic moment and other highlights from Day 7

After a dampener on the sixth day, Indian fans had something positive on the seventh day with Lakshya Sen becoming the first-ever Indian male shuttler to reach semis at the Olympics.

Lakshya defeated Chou Tien Chen in a three-game thriller to book his berth in the semi-finals of men's singles.

Manu Bhaker also moved towards a historic achievement as she reached her third final of the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 25m pistol.

The Bridge brings all the major highlights of Indian athletes from the seventh day of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Shooting:

Manu Bhaker continued her dream run at the Olympics and finished second in the women's 25m pistol qualification. She will aim for her third medal at the Olympics tomorrow in the final.

Another Indian shooter in action, Esha Singh finished 18th and exited the tournament.

Archery:

In the mixed team event, the Indian duo of Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara finished heartbreaking fourth after losing to the USA in the bronze medal match.

The Indian duo defeated Spain and Indonesia while losing to South Korea in the semi-finals.

Hockey:

Indian men's hockey team turned up with their best game of the 2024 Paris Olympics and defeated Australia 3-2 to finish second in the pool B. India is likely to face Great Britain or Germany in the quarter-finals.

Judo:

Lone Indian Judoka at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Tulika Maan lost in the first round to Cuban Judoka Lopez. She lost the bout in 28 seconds.

Athletics:

Parul Chaudhary missed the national record by a whisker when she clocked 15:10.68 in heat two of the Women's 5000m. However, her performance placed her in 14th place and she failed to qualify for the final.

Another Indian in action, Ankita Dhyani finished 20th in her heat.

Later in the night, Asian champion shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor will be in action in the men's shot put qualification. He needs to hit 21.35m to directly qualify for the finals.

Rowing:

In the Men’s Singles Sculls Rowing, Balraj Panwar finished his Olympic journey with a 23rd rank in the final placement race.

