Olympics

Inter-State Athletics C’ships 2024: Live updates and qualification news

The 63rd Inter-State National Championships is the final chance for Indian athletes to qualify for Paris 2024.

Inter-State Athletics C’ships 2024: Live updates and qualification news
Jyothi Yarraji, who has come agonizingly close to qualifying in the season thus far, will look to seal the deal at the meet. (File photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 27 Jun 2024 5:26 AM GMT

Panchkula, Haryana: The Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, Haryana plays host to the 63rd Inter-State National Championships.

Action began early on Thursday morning with the Men's High Jump. And by the time the forenoon session concluded, a total of nine events were held.

The meet is the final opportunity for Indian athletes to book a berth to Paris 2024. Several top athletes will jostle for space and recognition and the action, needless to say, promises to be mouthwatering.

Stay tuned right here as The Bridge brings you all the live-updates from Panchkula.

Live Updates

2024-06-27 04:27:02
Paris OlympicsAthletics
