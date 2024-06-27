Olympics
Inter-State Athletics C’ships 2024: Live updates and qualification news
The 63rd Inter-State National Championships is the final chance for Indian athletes to qualify for Paris 2024.
Panchkula, Haryana: The Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, Haryana plays host to the 63rd Inter-State National Championships.
Action began early on Thursday morning with the Men's High Jump. And by the time the forenoon session concluded, a total of nine events were held.
The meet is the final opportunity for Indian athletes to book a berth to Paris 2024. Several top athletes will jostle for space and recognition and the action, needless to say, promises to be mouthwatering.
Live Updates
- 27 Jun 2024 5:04 AM GMT
Decathlon 3: Men's Shot Put
Decathlon 3 Men's Shot Put event, Kamal Dhankar topped the charts.
- 27 Jun 2024 5:02 AM GMT
Women's 100m: Round-1
In Round-1 of the Women's 100m earlier today, four heats were held.
- 27 Jun 2024 4:59 AM GMT
Men's 400m Round - 1
Four heats were held in the Men's 400m Round - 1.
- 27 Jun 2024 4:56 AM GMT
Decathlon 2 - Men's Long Jump!
In Men's Long Jump event of Decathlon 2, Thowfeeq N topped the charts.
- 27 Jun 2024 4:54 AM GMT
Women's 400m Round 1
In the Women's 400m Round 1, four heats were held:
- 27 Jun 2024 4:51 AM GMT
Decathlon 1 results!
Results of the Men 100m dash from Heat 1 and 2 of the Decathlon:
- 27 Jun 2024 4:49 AM GMT
Men's High Jump final cut!
After a round a qualification jumps across group 1 and 2, twelve high jumpers made it through to the final.
- 27 Jun 2024 4:45 AM GMT
Men's High-Jump
In the Men's High-Jump, Jejaswin Shankar, Sarvesh Kushare, Gurjeet Singh and Abhay Gurav jumped 2.10 to lead the field.
- 27 Jun 2024 4:37 AM GMT
Day-1 Events
Here's the list of events that will play out on Day-1 of the Championships today.
- 27 Jun 2024 4:32 AM GMT
Lots in store!
