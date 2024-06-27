Inter-State Athletics C'ships: Schedule, Venue and streaming details

A four-day exciting track and field action, having star Indian athletes will held in Panchkula, Haryana from June 27 to 30. The event will offer the final opportunity for the Indian athletes to breach the Paris Olympics Qualifying mark.

This event will showcase the talent of top Indian track and field athletes which includes many national record holders and many continental medalists like Praveen Chithravel (Triple Jump men), and Ancy Sojan (Long Jump Women).

This will also help the athletes fine-tune their skills before heading towards the biggest multi-sporting event in the world.

Here is the list of top Indian athletes in contention for Paris Olympics ranking quotas and their race to Paris rankings :

Manu DP (Javelin Throw) - 15th

Annu Rani (Javelin Throw) - 19th

Abdulla Aboobacker (Triple Jump)- 21th

Praveen Chithravel (Triple Jump) - 24th

Abha Khatua (Shot Put) - 25th

Tajinderpal Singh Toor - 25th

Sarvesh Kushare (High Jump) - 29th



Jyothi Yarraji (100m Hurdles) - 31st

Jeswin Aldrin (Long Jump) - 32th

Parul Chaudhary (5000m) - 34th

Tejaswin Shankar (High Jump) - 38th

63rd Inter state National Athletics Championship starting tomorrow!

It's the last Event before Cut off date for Indian Athletes !

Many athletes are close to qualifying spot who are aiming to qualify via OQM or World Rankings!

Here is schedule of tomorrow 👇🏻#Athletics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/WwYQEwJCAx — Navin Mittal (@Navinsports) June 26, 2024

Details

Dates - 26th to 30th June

Time - Morning session (7:00 AM IST), Evening Session (5:30 PM IST)

Venue - Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, Haryana

You can find the whole schedule here.

Live streaming

All the action-packed four-day action of the 63rd National Inter-States Senior Athletics Championships will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).