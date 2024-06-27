Athletics
Inter-State Athletics C'ships: Schedule, Venue and streaming details
Here is everything you need to know about 63rd National Inter-State Athletics Championships.
A four-day exciting track and field action, having star Indian athletes will held in Panchkula, Haryana from June 27 to 30. The event will offer the final opportunity for the Indian athletes to breach the Paris Olympics Qualifying mark.
This event will showcase the talent of top Indian track and field athletes which includes many national record holders and many continental medalists like Praveen Chithravel (Triple Jump men), and Ancy Sojan (Long Jump Women).
This will also help the athletes fine-tune their skills before heading towards the biggest multi-sporting event in the world.
Here is the list of top Indian athletes in contention for Paris Olympics ranking quotas and their race to Paris rankings :
Manu DP (Javelin Throw) - 15th
Annu Rani (Javelin Throw) - 19th
Abdulla Aboobacker (Triple Jump)- 21th
Praveen Chithravel (Triple Jump) - 24th
Abha Khatua (Shot Put) - 25th
Tajinderpal Singh Toor - 25th
Sarvesh Kushare (High Jump) - 29th
Jyothi Yarraji (100m Hurdles) - 31st
Jeswin Aldrin (Long Jump) - 32th
Parul Chaudhary (5000m) - 34th
Tejaswin Shankar (High Jump) - 38th
Details
Dates - 26th to 30th June
Time - Morning session (7:00 AM IST), Evening Session (5:30 PM IST)
Venue - Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, Haryana
You can find the whole schedule here.
Live streaming
All the action-packed four-day action of the 63rd National Inter-States Senior Athletics Championships will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).