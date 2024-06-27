How far are Indian athletes from the 2024 Paris Olympics qualification?

Indian track and field athletes will have their last shot at the Paris Olympics qualification at the National Inter-State Athletics 2024 as the event ends on the deadline day of 30th June 2024.

The event starting today is rated in the B category by World Athletics and carries significant points to impact the rankings of Indian athletes at the last moment.

The athletes can either achieve the Paris qualifying standards or improve their rankings by finishing on the podium. All the athletes need to finish in the top 32 of their respective events.

The Bridge explores the chances Indian athletes have via the ranking route for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Indian Athletes ranked in the qualifying range

Manu DP (Javelin Throw) - 15th

Annu Rani (Javelin Throw) - 19th

Abdulla Aboobacker (Triple Jump)- 21st

Praveen Chithravel (Triple Jump) - 24th

Abha Khatua (Shot Put) - 25th

Tajinderpal Singh Toor - 25th

Sarvesh Kushare (High Jump) - 29th

Jyothi Yarraji (100m Hurdles) - 31st

Jeswin Aldrin (Long Jump) - 32nd

Parul Chaudhary (5000m) - 34th

Tejaswin Shankar (High Jump) - 38th

What are the chances of Indian athletes for qualification?

Asian Champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor's participation is under suspicion due to ankle pain but is expected to qualify via the ranking route.

In the 100m hurdles, Jyothi Yarraji came tantalizingly close to qualifying, missing the mark by just 0.01 seconds twice. This championship is her final shot at breaching the 12.77s entry standard. Ranked 31st out of the top 40, she's within reach of qualification but will need more ranking points to solidify her place.

Indian jumpers across different disciplines are placed precariously in the ranking route as Abduall Aboobacker and Praveen Chitravel are ranked 21st and 24th in men's triple jump.

In men's high jump, Sarvesh Anil Kushare is ranked 29th which is on the fence and he will try to earn more qualification points by winning the event. Similarly, Tejaswin Shankar is ranked 38th and needs to either breach the qualifying mark or finish at the top.

National record-holder long jumper Jeswin Aldrin needs a big performance after starting the season poorly. He is placed at 32nd at the moment and can break the qualification mark of 8.27m.

In women's long jump, qualification via ranking looks tough for Indian jumpers as Shaili Singh (45th) and Nayana James (66th) are well out of the ranking range.

But along with Asian Games medalist Ancy Sojan, they will have a chance to breach the qualifying mark of 6.86m and earn the berth. To reach the Olympic qualification mark, they will have to obliterate the National record of Anju Bobby George which is 6.83m.

In men's Javelin Throw Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Kumar Jena have booked their place by breaching the qualification mark of 85.50m and one spot remains up for grab.

DP Manu is well placed at 15th rank to be the third Indian but Sachin Yadav and Rohit Yadav will be eyeing the direct qualification mark.