Olympics 2024: Indians in action on July 30, Schedule, timings

India had a disappointing outing on the third day of the Paris Olympics as Arjun Babuta finished a heartbreaking fourth whereas the Indian men's archery team was knocked out in the quarterfinals on Monday.

In addition, Ramita also faltered in the women's air rifle final and finished seventh. On the other hand, the Indian men's hockey team survived a scare to play a draw against Argentina.

The tournament is now moving to the fourth day with medal events in shooting continuing as Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot qualified for the bronze medal match in the Air Pistol Mixed team event.

Here are all the events where India will be in action on Day 4 of the Paris Olympics 2024 on July 30 (all times are in IST).

Shooting

Trap Men’s Qualification Day 2 - 12:30 PM

Trap Women’s Qualification Day 1 - 1:00 PM

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team bronze medal matches - 1:00 PM

Trap Men’s Final - 7:00 PM

Rowing

Men's Singles Sculls Quarterfinals - 1:40 PM

Badminton

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty (IND) Vs Fajar Alfian / Muhammad Rian Ardianto (INA) - 5:30 PM

Ashwini Ponappa / Tanisha Crasto (IND) Vs Setyana Mapasa / Angela Yu (AUS) - 6:20 PM

Archery

Ankita Bhakat (IND) Vs Wioleta Myszor (POL) - R64 - 5:14 PM

Bhajan Kaur (IND) Vs Syifa Nurafifah Kamal (INA) - R64 - 5:27 PM

Dhiraj Boomadevara (IND) Vs Adam Li (CZE) - R64 - 10:46 PM

Boxing

Men's 51 Kg - Amit (IND) Vs Patrick Chinyemba (ZAM) - 7:16 PM - R16

Women's 57 Kg - Jaismine (IND) Vs Nesthy Petecio (PHI) - 9:24 PM - R16

Women's 54 Kg - Preeti (IND) Vs Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda (COL) - 1:22 PM - R16

Hockey

Indian men's team Vs Ireland - 4:45 PM

