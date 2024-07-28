Olympics 2024: India opens medal tally and other highlights from Day 2

Indian fans rejoiced on the second day of the 2024 Paris Olympics as Manu Bhaker opened the medal tally with a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol.

With Manu's medal, India ended a wait of 12 years for a shooting medal.

Keeping Manu's triumph aside, India had a mixed day with the women's archery team disappointing in the quarter-final. Flagbearer paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal lost in the first round while shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy won their respective matches.

The Bridge brings all the major highlights of Indian athletes from the second day of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Shooting

Manu Bhaker was the biggest news of the day with a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol. She became the first-ever Indian woman shooter to win a medal at the Olympics.



Following the Tokyo debacle, this is a big win for Manu completing her redemption arc.

In the rifle category, Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta made it to the final of their respective individual events. They will fight for the medal tomorrow.

Badminton:

PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy won their respective group games solidifying their chances for the knockout stage of the tournament.

Archery:

Indian women's archery team suffered a humiliating defeat in the quarter-final against lower-seeded Netherlands. The trio of Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat, and Deepika Kumari shot poorly registering multiple shots of 6 and 4.

Table Tennis:

Veteran Indian paddler Sharath Kamal lost in the first round of men's singles competition while Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra moved to the round of 32 in women's singles.

Boxing

World Champion Nikhat Zareen registered a comeback win in the 50kg women's category against Kloetezer Maxi Carina of Germany in the first round.

Despite losing the first round 2-3, Nikhat made a solid comeback to outpunch her opponent and move to the next round.

Swimming

Indian swimmers Dhnidhi Deshinghu and Srihari Nataraj exited the competition after failing to progress beyond their heats in 200m freestyle and 100m backstroke respectively.

Tennis

Despite fighting Indian ace player Sumit Nagal lost in the first round to Corentin Moutet of France and exited the tournament.

All you need to know about the Indian athletes at the Olympics in Paris 2024:

Olympics 2024: For the complete schedule of all the Indian athletes, click here

Olympics 2024: To view the names of Indians who have qualified for the Olympics, click here

Olympics 2024: To view the latest medal tally, click here.