Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen's finesse and other highlights from Day 5

Indian fans rejoiced on day five of the 2024 Paris Olympics when Lakshya Sen defeated third-seed Jonatan Christie in the badminton men's singles to qualify for the knockout rounds.

In shooting, Swapnil Kusale became the first-ever Indian to qualify for the finals of the 50m rifle 3 positions event after finishing seventh in the qualification round.

The Bridge brings all the major highlights of Indian athletes from the fifth day of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Shooting:

Swapnil Kusale qualified for the final of 50m 3 Positions and he will be aiming to become the first-ever Indian shooter to win a medal in the 50m 3P event.

His compatriot Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar finished at the 11th position in the qualification round.

Badminton:

Lakshya Sen defeated third-seed Jonatan Christie in straight games and booked his berth in the round of 16. He is likely to face HS Prannoy in the knockout round.

PV Sindhu continued her dominant run, storming into the pre-quarterfinals after a commanding win over Kristin Kuuba of Estonia in straight games.

She will now play He Bing Jiao China in the pre-quarterfinals.



Archery:

Deepika Kumari made her way to the pre-quarterfinals in the individual events by defeating Reena Parnat of Estonia and Qunity Roeffen of the Netherlands.

In the men's category, both Dhiraj Bommadevara and Tarundeep Rai exited the tournament after losing their respective matches.

Boxing:

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain cruised to the quarterfinals of the 75kg category of the women's boxing event.

Lovlina out-punched Norway's Sunniva Hofstad, winning her opening match 5-0.



The 26-year-old is now just a step away from winning her second consecutive Olympic medal



Equestrian:

In the equestrian dressage event, Anush Agarwalla became the 1st Indian to perform in the Equestrian Dressage competition. Riding a 17-year-old horse called Sir Caramello Old, Agarwalla finished 9th in his group and failed to progress.

Table Tennis:

In Table Tennis, Manika Batra lost 1-4 to Miu Hirano of Japan in the round of 16. Sreeja Akula is set to play her round of 16 games later tonight.



All you need to know about the Indian athletes at the Olympics in Paris 2024:

Olympics 2024: For the complete schedule of all the Indian athletes, click here.

Olympics 2024: To view the names of Indians who have qualified for the Olympics, click here.

Olympics 2024: To view the latest medal tally, click here.



