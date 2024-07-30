Olympics
Olympics Games Paris 2024 Day 4 LIVE: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot to play for bronze medal - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch live updates of Indian athletes' performances on July 30 at the Paris Olympics 2024.
2024 Paris Olympics Day 4 LIVE: Manu Bhaker will look for his second medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday when she pairs up with Sarabjot Singh to contest for the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal against South Korea's Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho. Manu has already won a bronze medal in the women's category.
Indian trap shooters will also be in action today, with Shreyashi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari shooting in the women's qualification round and Prithviraj Tondaiman in the men's trap event. So do Indian archers and boxers, with Amit Panghal being the prominent name.
In badminton, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are set to face World No. 7 Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in a much-anticipated men's doubles clash in their Group C clash.
In hockey, India will look for a win against Ireland after a last-gasp draw against Argentina.
- 30 July 2024 5:32 AM GMT
Fencing: Women's Individual Sabre Event!
Manon Apithy-Brunet of France takes Gold in all french final.
Manon, who earned a bronze medal in Tokyo, secured victory in the final bout against fellow French fencer and 2023 world champion Sara Balzer who earned a silver.
Ukraine's four-time world champion Olga Kharlan claimed the bronze.
- 30 July 2024 5:22 AM GMT
Fencing: Men's Individual Foil!
The defending champion, Hong Kong's Cheung Ka Long, defeated Italy's Filippo Mondelli to take gold, with Mondelli earning silver.
Former world number one Nick Itkin of the United States beat Japan's Kazuki Iimura to claim bronze.
- 30 July 2024 5:05 AM GMT
Swimming: Women's 100m Breastroke final!
Tatjana Smith wins the women's 100m breaststroke final, claiming the first gold for Team South Africa. China’s Tang Qianting and Italy’s Mona McSharry won silver and bronze, respectively.
- 30 July 2024 4:55 AM GMT
Swimming: Men's 200m Freestyle final!
David Popovici of Romania, the 2022 world champion, takes gold in the men's 200m freestyle.
- 30 July 2024 3:08 AM GMT
Hello and welcome
Welcome to the Day 4 (July 30) blog for the Paris Olympics 2024. With several Indian athletes in action, including Manu Bhaker, who will be chasing her second medal at the Games, get ready for an action-packed day. Stay tuned for all updates from Paris 2024.