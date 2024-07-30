Olympics Games Paris 2024 Day 4 LIVE: Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot to play for bronze medal - Scores, Updates, Blog

2024 Paris Olympics Day 4 LIVE: Manu Bhaker will look for his second medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday when she pairs up with Sarabjot Singh to contest for the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze medal against South Korea's Oh Ye Jin and Lee Wonho. Manu has already won a bronze medal in the women's category.

Indian trap shooters will also be in action today, with Shreyashi Singh and Rajeshwari Kumari shooting in the women's qualification round and Prithviraj Tondaiman in the men's trap event. So do Indian archers and boxers, with Amit Panghal being the prominent name.

In badminton, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are set to face World No. 7 Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto in a much-anticipated men's doubles clash in their Group C clash.

In hockey, India will look for a win against Ireland after a last-gasp draw against Argentina.

