Boxing
Olympics 2024 Boxing LIVE: Amit Panghal exits, Jaismine, Preeti in action- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the boxing bouts of Indian boxers at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
Olympic Games Paris 2024 Boxing LIVE: Indian boxers Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria, and Preeti Pawar will be in action in the boxing ring on the fourth day of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Amit lost his game against Zambian Patrick Chinyemba 4-1 and his Olympic campaign has come to a screeching halt, in the very first match.
Jaismine will play her first-round bout later tonight while Preeti will feature in her second-round bout after that.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 30 July 2024 2:04 PM GMT
Round 3 ends! Patrick destroys Amit 5-0 in round 3!
Zambian Patrick Chinyemba takes the game against Amit 4-1.
From the first round, Patrick had much better footwork and was far more accurate in his punches.
Amit tried harder but most of his punches were off due to Patrick's quick feet who evaded and danced his way out of the hole multiple times.
Final score: Patrick Chinyemba 4-1 Amit Phangal
- 30 July 2024 2:01 PM GMT
Round 3
Patrick has looked superb across the three rounds and his footwork has been his biggest strength!
- 30 July 2024 2:00 PM GMT
Round 3
A little over a minute to go and time is running out for Amit!
- 30 July 2024 2:00 PM GMT
Round 3
Patrick's ability to drop off and land punches from having his weight behind has no found no answer from Amit so far.
- 30 July 2024 1:59 PM GMT
Round 3
Amit is much quicker and is finding himself much closer to the Zambian but the latter is still very quick off his feet
- 30 July 2024 1:58 PM GMT
Round 3 begins!
Amit needs a dominating win to make up for lost ground!
- 30 July 2024 1:58 PM GMT
Round 2 ends! Patrick wins 3-2 yet again!
Patrick's nimble footwork and calculated attack has put him at a huge advantage.
Amit was able to get a few good punches but he has found it very difficult to counter the quickness of movement of his Zambian opponent
Amit needs a big round 3 to win the game
- 30 July 2024 1:56 PM GMT
Round 2
Patrick goes on the offensive and lands quite a few jabs, his footwork and speed is proving a bit too quick for the Indian to counter
- 30 July 2024 1:56 PM GMT
Round 2
Patrick's footwork continues to be good despite Amit landing punches of his own!
The Zambian's footwork is helping him avoid punches from the Indian.
- 30 July 2024 1:54 PM GMT
Round 2
Good punch from Amit, a left jab caught the Zambian hard on his chin!