Olympics 2024 Boxing LIVE: Amit Panghal exits, Jaismine, Preeti in action- Scores, Updates, Blog

Olympic Games Paris 2024 Boxing LIVE: Indian boxers Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria, and Preeti Pawar will be in action in the boxing ring on the fourth day of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Amit lost his game against Zambian Patrick Chinyemba 4-1 and his Olympic campaign has come to a screeching halt, in the very first match.

Jaismine will play her first-round bout later tonight while Preeti will feature in her second-round bout after that.

Stay tuned for updates.