Olympics 2024 Archery Live: Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur in action at individual elimination - Blog, Scores, Updates

Paris Olympics Archery Live: After disappointing outing in team event, Indian archers to continue at Paris Olympics with the individual event elimination round on Tuesday.
Three of the six Indian archers to kickstart their campaign at individual elimination round. Dhiraj Boomadevara in men's and Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur in women's will be in action for the first and second round matches of elimination.
Live Updates
- 30 July 2024 11:40 AM GMT
First Up: Women's Recurve - Ankita Bhakat (IND) Vs Wioleta Myszor (POL) - 5:14 PM
Ankita Bhakat was the highest ranked Indian archer at the qualification round.
She will be taking on a lower ranked Polish archer in the round of 64.
- 30 July 2024 11:35 AM GMT
Here is the schedule for the first round action of Indian archers in contention today
Ankita Bhakat (IND) Vs Wioleta Myszor (POL) - 5:14 PM
Bhajan Kaur (IND) Vs Syifa Nurafifah Kamal (INA)- 5:27 PM
Dhiraj Boomadevara (IND) Vs Adam Li (CZE) - 10:46 PM