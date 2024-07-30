Olympics 2024 Archery Live: Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur in action at individual elimination - Blog, Scores, Updates

Paris Olympics Archery Live: After disappointing outing in team event, Indian archers to continue at Paris Olympics with the individual event elimination round on Tuesday.

Three of the six Indian archers to kickstart their campaign at individual elimination round. Dhiraj Boomadevara in men's and Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur in women's will be in action for the first and second round matches of elimination.

Catch all the live updates here: