Olympics 2024: Manu-Sarabjot's shot at history and other highlights from Day 4

In a day of many firsts for the Indian sport, Manu Bhaker became the first-ever Indian woman athlete to win two medals at the same edition of the Olympics.

She along with Sarabjot Singh won the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol.

In table tennis, Manika Batra created history by becoming the first-ever Indian paddler to reach the round of 16 at the Olympics. She defeated Prithika Pavade of France in the round of 32.

The Bridge brings all the major highlights of Indian athletes from the fourth day of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

Shooting

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh created history in the 10m air pistol mixed team event as they became the first-ever Indian shooting team to win a medal at the Olympics.

Manu Bhaker etched her name in history and became the first-ever athlete from independent India to win two medals in the same edition.

In the men's trap shooting, Prithviraj Tondaiman finished 21st and failed to move to the finals despite hitting a perfect 50.

Badminton

Indian doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty confirmed their place in the quarter-finals defeating Fajar Alfian and Mohammed Adrianto.

Boxing

Experienced Indian boxer Amit Panghal exited in the first round of the men's 51kg category losing to Patrick Chimbeyemba of Zambia while Jaismine Lamboria lost to Neshty Petecio of Phillipines in the women's 57kg category.

Archery

The Indian archers continued their poor run with Ankita Bhakat losing in the round of 64 against Wioleta Myszor despite leading at one point.

However, her teammate Bhajan Kaur defeated Syifa Kamal of Indonesia in the round of 64 and then defeated Wioleta Myszor in the next round to move to the round of 16.

Hockey

Indian men's hockey team put their campaign back on track with a 2-0 win over Ireland. The Indian team is placed third in the pool B behind Belgium and Australia.

