Olympic Games Paris 2024 Day 2 LIVE: Indian archers, Manu Bhaker target gold- Updates, Blog, Results

2024 Paris Olympics Day 2 LIVE: Indian fans are excited for the second day of the 2024 Paris Olympics as Manu Bhaker and the Indian women's archery team have a chance to open the medal for the country.

Manu will be targeting gold in the women's 10m air pistol final while the Indian women's archery team will start its knockout phase in the quarter-finals.

Schedule of Indian Medal Games on Day 2 of the Paris Olympics (All Timings in IST):

Manu Bhaker- Women's 10m air pistol final- 3:30 PM



Indian women's team- Archery quarter-final- 5:45 PM

Can any of the two open the medal tally for India? Stay tuned for updates