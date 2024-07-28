Olympics 2024: Tennis Live: Sumit Nagal and Bopanna-Balaji: Blog, Scores, Updates

Olympics 2024 Tennis Live: The Indian tennis professionals will play their first round matches today at the famed Roland Garros.

Sumit Nagal will take on Corentin Moutet of France at roughly 3.30pm IST.

Meanwhile, the Indian doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji will play hosts Monfils/ Roger-Vasselin at approximately 11.30pm IST. Their match, originally schedule for the 27th, was rescheduled owing to rains.

