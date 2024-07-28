Tennis
Olympics 2024: Tennis Live: Sumit Nagal and Bopanna-Balaji: Blog, Scores, Updates
India's tennis professionals will see action today in the men's singles and doubles first round today.
Olympics 2024 Tennis Live: The Indian tennis professionals will play their first round matches today at the famed Roland Garros.
Sumit Nagal will take on Corentin Moutet of France at roughly 3.30pm IST.
Meanwhile, the Indian doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Sriram Balaji will play hosts Monfils/ Roger-Vasselin at approximately 11.30pm IST. Their match, originally schedule for the 27th, was rescheduled owing to rains.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 28 July 2024 10:35 AM GMT
Nagal up to the task!
Paris Olympics: 🇮🇳Sumit Nagal vs 🇫🇷Corentin Moutet Round 1— Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) July 28, 2024
Nagal won a return point off an underarm serve by Moutet🔥#OlympicGames #PARIS2024 pic.twitter.com/VK3FgEnDZI
- 28 July 2024 10:30 AM GMT
Moutet leads 1-0
The Frenchman wins the first game!
- 28 July 2024 10:21 AM GMT
Here we go...
The players are out on court and Sumit Nagal will take on France's Moutet in round-1 action.
- 28 July 2024 9:41 AM GMT
Sumit Nagal in action shortly...
The Indian singles star has begun his warm-up...
Paris Olympics: 🇮🇳Sumit Nagal Gets Ready for the Match@nagalsumit practicing his serves under the watchful eyes of Milos Galecic ahead of his match against Corentin Moutet#OlympicGames #PARIS2024 pic.twitter.com/MCplXjM4PU— Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) July 28, 2024
- 28 July 2024 8:57 AM GMT
ICYMI
Last night, the anticipated Nadal-Alcaraz doubles fixture played out to much fanfare.
The Spanish pair got the better of Andres Molteni and Maximo Gonzalez (seeded sixth) in straight sets 7-6 (7-4) 6-4.
ICONIC!!! 🤩 🇪🇸@RafaelNadal @carlosalcaraz #paris2024 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/RU57hi6UXk— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 27, 2024
- 28 July 2024 8:09 AM GMT
Stand by for live tennis action today!
Stay tuned for live action!