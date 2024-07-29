Olympics 2024: Arjun Babuta's heartbreak and other highlights from Day 3

Indian fans suffered a double whammy on the third day of the 2024 Paris Olympics as Arjun Babuta missed the bronze medal in men's 10m air rifle by a whisker while the men's archery team got knocked out in the quarters

In the women's 10m air rifle final, young shooter Ramita Jindal finished seventh.

Manu Bhaker moved to the bronze medal match in the 10m air pistol mixed team with Sarabjot Singh and will have a chance at another medal tomorrow.

The Bridge brings all the major highlights of Indian athletes from the third day of the 2024 Paris Olympics:



Shooting



After a day full of joy in shooting, the heartbreak came when Arjun shot 9.5 in his last shot and missed the bronze medal in the men's 10m air rifle final.

In the 10m air pistol mixed team, Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh finished third in the qualification and will play in the bronze medal match tomorrow.

Badminton



Lakshya Sen defeated Julien Carragi of Belgium in straight games 21-19, 21-14 in the group stage clash. He will be facing third seed Jonatan Christie next and will have to win that game to move to the knockouts.

In women's doubles, the Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto crashed out of the tournament after their group-stage game.

Archery



Indian men's archery team suffered a humiliating defeat in the quarter-final against lower-seeded Turkiye. The trio of Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, and Pravin Jadhav shot poorly registering multiple shots of 7 and 8.



With the team events over, the archers will shift their focus to the individual events starting tomorrow.

Hockey

Indian men's hockey team survived a scare as a last-minute equalizer from Harmanpreet Singh made it 1-1 against Argentina. Despite playing well, India conceded a poor goal and just managed one point in the tough group.

