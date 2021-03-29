News
Indian Sports Live Updates: March 29 — India vs UAE - Friendly, Preview, LIVE blog, score
Follow LIVE updates on Indian sports - India vs UAE friendly football match, more sports
Welcome to the daily LIVE updates of The Bridge.
Follow our LIVE updates for your daily news dose on Indian sports as we extensively cover the friendly football match between India and Oman and other highlighting moments of the day.
Live Updates
- 29 March 2021 7:47 AM GMT
5 Indian players to look out for tonight
While the game against UAE promises to be an even more challenging assignment for India than Oman, these players might prove to be the eventual gamechangers if used by head coach Igor Stimac.
- 29 March 2021 7:34 AM GMT
Will Liston Colaco make his India debut tonight?
As India prepares to take on 74-ranked UAE, Liston Colaco is one player who will be itching to kick off his international career.
- 29 March 2021 4:51 AM GMT
India gear up for UAE challenge
After a promising comeback draw against Oman the other day, the Indian football team will be back in action on Monday night when they take on UAE in yet another international friendly at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.