Football: India vs UAE — Friendly: Preview, Indian team, LIVE streaming, when and where to watch

After a promising comeback draw against Oman the other day, the Indian football team will be back in action on Monday night when they take on UAE in yet another international friendly at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.

The absence of talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri coupled with the conclusion of the latest Indian Super League (ISL) season, which saw a number of youngsters impressing and earning a national team call-up, resulted in as many as 10 players making their debuts vs Oman. Six of them were in the starting XI.

Despite going down in the first half, Igor Stimac's men found a way back when Bipin Singh assisted Manvir Singh early in the second half to equalise. Overall, the new-look side impressed with a resolute performance.

Against UAE, however, the job will be much tougher. Ranking wise, the hosts are 30 places higher than India perched at 74 and it's definitely going to be a tough contest. India have faced UAE 14 times before this, losing 9, winning 3 and drawing 2.



It is interesting to note that the Blue Tigers haven't won an international fixture since June 2019, a winless run that has now stretched to nine matches.

When and what time will the India vs UAE match will begin?

The India vs UAE match will begin at 9:45 PM IST (March 29).

Where will India vs UAE match take place?

The India vs UAE match will be held at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai.

Which channel will telecast India vs UAE match on TV?

The India vs UAE match on March 29 will be telecast live on the Eurosport TV HD channel in India.

Although Eurosport HD let Indian football fans down after failing to broadcast the clash against Oman due to 'technical issues at the source', the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has assured that the network is "working tirelessly to deliver an outstanding viewing experience" for the UAE game. Hence, we can expect the match to be live on Eurosport HD.



How to watch the live streaming of India vs UAE match?

The match can be live streamed on JioTV and on Abu Dhabi Sports 1 website or app.



India's squad

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Dheeraj Singh

Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Akash Mishra, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mashoor Shereef

Midfielders: Rowllin Borges, Lalengmawia, Jeakson Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Bipin Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Suresh Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan

Forwards: Manvir Singh, Ishan Pandita, Hitesh Sharma, Liston Colaco