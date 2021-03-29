India's match against 74-ranked UAE tonight is going to be interesting for a lot of different reasons. While this is a genuine opportunity for head coach Igor Stimac to test his younger starlets against a difficult opposition, therein also lies the irony because India go into the match as underdogs owing to the youngsters in the side. Yet, what will be intriguing to see is whether India's 'new batch', who have emerged from this season's Indian Super League (ISL), are able to stand up to the challenge and make themselves counted. Amongst this lot, someone who will attract quite a few eyeballs if he features tonight is Hyderabad FC winger Liston Colaco, one of three players apart from Dheeraj Singh and Hitesh Sharma who is yet to make his debut after 10 others did the same against Oman.

One of the stars of ISL 2020-21

In 19 matches this season, the 22-year-old from Davorlim in Goa notched up 2 goals and 3 assists. While those numbers may not inspire great confidence, what has been impressive about the youngster is his ability to take on opposition defenders and beat them almost at will. Another aspect of his game which might provoke Stimac to give him a proper run-out tonight is his directness with the ball and his work rate without it. With 27 tackles and 7 interceptions, he is one of those rare Indian attackers who knows when to press and when to protect the space behind him.