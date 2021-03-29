India vs UAE Football — 5 players to look out for

India face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in what is going to be their second international friendly in four days later tonight at the Zabeel stadium in Dubai. In the first match, India were largely second-best behind Oman but rallied in the second half to clinch a draw. However, Igor Stimac is expected to make a few changes to the starting lineup tonight in an effort to freshen up things in all areas of the pitch so that India are proactive right from the get-go. Here are five players who, if picked, can be game-changers for India.

Manvir Singh



Fresh from his well-taken goal against Oman, Manvir will be expected to lead the line again when India line up against UAE. The ATK Mohun Bagan attacker has had a brilliant Indian Super League (ISL) season and has carried his good form into the internationals, with a beautifully headed goal last time out. Unless Stimac chooses to go with Ishan Pandita upfront, Manvir will once again have to be the target-man/workhorse up top with others like Bipin and Chhangte playing off him. Lalengmawia 'Apuia' Ralte The NorthEast United midfielder is probably one of the most celebrated names in the Indian footballing landscape. Apuia has proved his credentials in the ISL and immediately made an impact on India's midfield agility when he came on in the second half against Oman. In tonight's match, he will most probably start and his all-energy approach will be vital if India has to get something out of the game against the 74-ranked opponents. Liston Colaco Although Liston might not start tonight, his raw pace and ability to go past defenders will undoubtedly be something that Stimac would want to use in the latter stages of the game. Having impressed one and all with his decisiveness on the ball this season, the Hyderabad FC winger is now expected to step it up in the national team colours. But we will have to be patient with him, something that has been reiterated by Stimac as well.