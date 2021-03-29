Football
India vs UAE Football — 5 players to look out for
As Team India gets ready to take on UAE, here are 5 Indian players who can make a difference in terms of the final score tonight.
India face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in what is going to be their second international friendly in four days later tonight at the Zabeel stadium in Dubai. In the first match, India were largely second-best behind Oman but rallied in the second half to clinch a draw. However, Igor Stimac is expected to make a few changes to the starting lineup tonight in an effort to freshen up things in all areas of the pitch so that India are proactive right from the get-go. Here are five players who, if picked, can be game-changers for India.
Manvir Singh
Fresh from his well-taken goal against Oman, Manvir will be expected to lead the line again when India line up against UAE. The ATK Mohun Bagan attacker has had a brilliant Indian Super League (ISL) season and has carried his good form into the internationals, with a beautifully headed goal last time out. Unless Stimac chooses to go with Ishan Pandita upfront, Manvir will once again have to be the target-man/workhorse up top with others like Bipin and Chhangte playing off him.
Lalengmawia 'Apuia' Ralte
The NorthEast United midfielder is probably one of the most celebrated names in the Indian footballing landscape. Apuia has proved his credentials in the ISL and immediately made an impact on India's midfield agility when he came on in the second half against Oman. In tonight's match, he will most probably start and his all-energy approach will be vital if India has to get something out of the game against the 74-ranked opponents.
Liston Colaco
Although Liston might not start tonight, his raw pace and ability to go past defenders will undoubtedly be something that Stimac would want to use in the latter stages of the game. Having impressed one and all with his decisiveness on the ball this season, the Hyderabad FC winger is now expected to step it up in the national team colours. But we will have to be patient with him, something that has been reiterated by Stimac as well.
Mohammed Yasir
Another player who came on in the second half against Oman and did well, Yasir is one of India's most technically gifted players and has a sweet left foot. Be it picking a pass in a crowd or releasing a player down a flank, the Hyderabad FC starlet is very efficient with the ball and if given space and time, can be devastating for the opposition defence. Although it remains to be seen if he will start tonight, he has all the ingredients to impact the game even if he comes on as a substitute.
Lallianzuala Chhangte
Last but not the least, Chhangte is expected to start tonight in place of Ashique Kuruniyan down the left. The Chennaiyin FC winger hasn't had the best of seasons but showed what he could do in bits and parts throughout the last campaign. Given a chance, Chhangte could be devastating in attack and his partnership with Bipin and Manvir can prove to be quite fruitful, especially during counter-attacks considering how fast all three are.