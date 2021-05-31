World No Tobacco Day 2021: Theme, History, and Importance of this day

World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) is observed every year on May 31. It is among the eleven official campaigns conducted by the World Health Organization. This day emphasizes the dangers of tobacco, addiction to tobacco, how marketing and business tactics influence the consumption of tobacco and how can people keep themselves informed against these practices.



History

WHO's efforts against tobacco started in 1988 where April 7 was declared "World No-Smoking Day". This day was observed to promote abstinence from smoking as a motivating factor for those who wanted to quit. In the same year, WHO passed a resolution for observing WNTD every year on May 31. Since then, every year focuses on anti-tobacco themes to promote better health, inform about the health effects of tobacco consumption, and harmful tobacco industry practices. In the past four years, World No Tobacco Day has focused on themes such as "Tobacco and lung health", "A threat to development", and "Tobacco and related industry tactics to attract younger generations".

Theme

The theme for 2021 is Commit to Quit. WHO's official website stated, "The COVID-19 pandemic has led to millions of tobacco users saying they want to quit. Commit to quit today and sign the pledge." Amongst the coronavirus pandemic, many have come to the decision of quitting tobacco. This year's efforts are focused on signing a pledge on WHO's website and making a change by quitting tobacco.

Importance

WHO encourages organizations and groups at all levels to observe WNTD and combat the effects of the tobacco industry. Educating about the ill effects of tobacco, marches, activism, and debates are some of the many ways this day is observed. DNA India reported that the number of men smoking tobacco in 2015 was 108 million. This has sparked discussion regarding the current and future state of the country with respect to tobacco consumption and its effects. One of the few ways to quit tobacco consumption is by approaching a cessation helpline or support group and living a healthy lifestyle.

011-22901701 is a cessation helpline provided by the Government of India for those willing to quit tobacco consumption. This helpline may prove beneficial for those who wish to take their first steps towards quitting tobacco consumption.