WATCH: Stadium collapses during Kabaddi tournament in Telangana; 100 spectators injured

A temporary stand collapsed at the SP Ground in Telangana's Suryapet during the 47th Junior National Kabaddi Championship leaving over 100 spectators injured.

A footage of the accident and people falling down was broadcast by local TV news channels. The spectators were unable to move after the fall and were immediately taken to hospital by ambulances, police vehicles and other vehicles,

Check the video that shows people falling from the stands:

Several injured after stand collapsing during National Kabaddi championship organised in Suryapet. Injured rushed to the hospital. The event was participated by around 1500 players from different states of India. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/LraXxuRnF1 — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) March 22, 2021

The police have launched an investigation and as per a report by India Today, the injured have been taken to hospitals in Hyderabad with two people critical at the time of filing the report. "The collapse was apparently due to the weak structure made of wood and other materials," the police said.





The mishap took place during the inaugural ceremony of the National Junior Kabaddi tournament organised by the Telangana Kabaddi Association in association with the Kabaddi Association of Suryapet district. The event was scheduled from March 22nd till 25th.



With 5000 capacity in three stands, the ground had a total of 15000 spectators attending the event.

Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, also shared a photograph from the accident site on Twitter, saying, "I am deeply shocked to know about the tragic accident at the inaugural of the 47th National Kabaddi championship tournament at a newly constructed stadium in Suryapet district of Telangana. I wish and pray for the early recovery of all the injured people."

