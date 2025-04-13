Bihar to host 2025 Women's Kabaddi World Cup in June

Bihar continues to rope in big ticket sport events to the state Rajgir all set to host the 2025 Women's Kabaddi World Cup in June later this year.

Around 14 teams from across the globe will flock to the State Sports Academy in Rajgir for the competition, which will be held from 1 June, 2025 to 10 June, 2025.

The participating teams include India, Iran, Bangladesh, Nepal, Thailand, Netherlands, Japan, Poland, Argentina, Hungary, Germany, Kenya, and Uganda.

This development comes after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India and Bihar State Sports Authority on Saturday.

Indian women's kabaddi captain Sonali Vishnu and vice-captain Pushpa Rana were also present when the memorandum was signed.

Rajgir is also slated to host the 2025 Asia U20 Rugby Championships and the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup this year.







